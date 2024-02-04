How to get free One Punch Man World SSR heroes

Plenty of players are looking for free One Punch Man World SSR heroes to progress in One Punch World faster, with the community being abuzz since the announcement of the title’s launch. However, to their disappointment, players needed to spend plenty of in-game currency to pull better heroes from the initial banners. Thus, the players who want to progress without spending much started their hunt for free SSR heroes in the title.

Thankfully, T3 Studio has provided a few ways that for players to earn free SSR heroes. This article aims to help you in your quest to find free One Punch Man World SSR heroes.

Get free One Punch Man World SSR heroes via the Serious Training event

Complete the Serious Training event to get some quality SSR heroes (Image via T3 STudio)

One Punch Man World’s currently ongoing Serious Training Event can help you get free One Punch Man World SSR heroes. There is a “Serious Training” icon on the upper left side. Click on that icon to get access to the event.

There are seven levels in the serious training event. These levels will unlock for seven consecutive days when you log in. Each level requires you to complete some simple tasks to earn rewards. You can earn a free SSR hero by completing all the tasks at these levels for seven days.

These are all simple and easy-to-complete tasks, like upgrading your heroes to level 2, completing a certain number of side quests, clearing certain Joint Action Stages, and so on.

Puri-Puri Prisoner, Silver Fang, and Metal Knight are the three SSR characters you can choose from, once you complete the Serious Training event.

The Puri-Puri Prisoner and the Silver Fang have similar characteristics. While their skills provide vast damage to the enemy, you need to time your moves perfectly to get the most out of them. However, in the right hands, Silver Fang can become a great tank for your team.

Other than that, the Metal Knight character is another top-tier character in the current meta of One Punch Man World. This DPS character arrives with immense damage-dealing capabilities.

The Hero’s Journey event can also get you free One Punch Man World SSR heroes

get free Genos by completing this event (Image via T3 Studio)

Genos’ SSR card is available in One Punch Man World for free, and with many claiming this to be the best free-to-play SSR card in the title, you should rush to get him on your side.

You will have to complete a few simple tasks to get Genos, one of the best free One Punch Man World SSR heroes, on your team. The Hero’s Journey event for Genos - Cyborg of Justice is currently underway. You need to complete twelve simple tasks, like playing the Story Modes, completing thirty draws, and more, to get this card easily.

You can get SSR Impression Arms and 10 Regular Draw tickers by logging in to the title for seven days straight. When you complete the seven-day sign-in, on day three, you will get the chance to claim this free reward. Choose the SSR 1 card for Genos and build him as the most formidable champion in the title.

The majority of the community is predicting that free One Punch Man World SSR heroes are going to be rare in the title based on the initial days. Thus, you need to act fast to utilize these chances to grab some of the best champions in the title who can help you progress faster in the game.

