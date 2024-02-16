How to get Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World? New standard banner explained

Developer T3 Studio recently took to the microblogging website X to announce the arrival of Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World, their 3D-action RPG title. The anime/manga-inspired title has introduced plenty of amazing champions, but players have yet to get a Saitama variant.

With the recent official X post confirming the launch of a Saitama Dreamworld-focused banner in One Punch Man World on February 15, 2024, the community is excited. However, they are also a little worried about whether to pull the standard SSR champion. This article helps you understand everything about this latest champion.

What is the new banner for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World and how to get it?

While the official post reveals the focused banner for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World, it does not mention its release date.

However, from what we know so far from the trailer launch, this will be the next SSR champion in the game. This Saitama Dreamworld character will arrive in a regular banner, meaning it will be a regular champion.

Launch the game and find the latest banner in the banner section. Now look at the bottom right corner, where you will find the "Draw once" and "Draw 10 times" options. The only way you can get the Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World currently is by drawing from the banner.

Per the One Punch Man World gacha, each draw from this banner will cost 260 World Silver, and every 10 draws will cost 2600 World Silver. You will earn randomly selected characters or Impression Arms. Every 10 draws will guarantee an SR/SSR character or Impression Arms. On the other hand, every 60 draws will guarantee an SSR character or Impression Arms for you.

The base probability for obtaining any of these SSR items (characters or Impression Arms) is 0.6%, while the base probability for getting SSR characters is 0.3%. The probability of getting SSR Impression Arms is 0.3%. Lastly, the general probability of getting an SSR item (including guaranteed ones) is 2.2%.

The banner includes characters like Saitama - Dreamworld, Puri-puri Prisoner, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Silverfang, Zombieman, Hellish Blizard, Genos – Cyborg of Justice, and Metal Knight. On the other hand, there are also plenty of SSR Impression Arms.

Should you opt for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World?

Now that you have a complete understanding of the latest regular banner for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World, the question arises: should you pull from this banner?

The limited-time Terrible Tornado banner is currently live in One Punch Man World, where you can pull Tatsumaki, a popular champion from the anime series. However, the catch is that the character from this time-limited banner will not be added to the standard hero pull once it ends.

On the other hand, even though it is a rate-up champion, Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World is coming as a part of a regular banner. This means that even if you miss this character-focused banner, you can pull him in a later standard draw.

Some can argue that this banner also brings SSR characters like Puri-puri Prisoner and more to this banner as well. However, One Punch Man World is also giving away some SSR characters to the players for free, and some of them are available in this focused banner for Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World.

For this reason, you are advised not to spend the World Silver tokens only on the time-limited banners instead of this regular draw banner.

Saitama Dreamworld in One Punch Man World is the first version of Saitama arriving in the title. Therefore, it has a fanboyism-driven aspect to it, and thus, the community is immensely excited to experience this latest banner. If you are also drawing from this banner, check the current One Punch Man World meta tier list first for a better understanding of the characters.