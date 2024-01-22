Raid Shadow Legends tier list for January 2024

The Raid Shadow Legends tier list ranks all playable characters into different tiers based on their usability in the current meta. It will help you select the best-performing units and avoid the worst to use and upgrade in January 2024. Plarium offers over 750 Champions in this strategic RPG, and you can build a team of five champions to battle enemies in various game modes.

It’s essential in RPGs like this to build a team with the most robust units to clear the content easily. However, some players might be confused due to the ever-changing meta and colossal roster.

This article will ease your team-building process by providing a Raid Shadow Legends tier list.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Choose the best Champions for January 2024

Plarium offers 15 factions in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Plarium divides all Raid Shadow Legends champions into 15 different factions. Here is the list:

Banner Lords

High Elves

Sacred Order

Barbarians

Ogryn Tribes

Lizardmen

Skinwalkers

Orcs

Demonspawn

Undead Hordes

Dark Elves

Knights Revenant

Dwarves

Shadowkin

Sylvan Watchers

This tier list categorizes champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective factions. Like other gachas’ tier lists, the SS tier offers the most overpowered Champions, and B lists the weaker Champions who are great for Raid Shadow Legends beginners. Here is a detailed explanation of each rank:

SS-tier: This Raid Shadow Legends tier list category offers the most overpowered Champions. Use them however you want and upgrade them whenever possible.

S-tier: If you lack SS-tier units, then use the ones ranking at S in this Raid Shadow Legends tier list. If you upgrade them regularly and give them the best equipment, they can dominate enemies in all game modes.

A-tier: Upgrade the A-tier characters of this Raid Shadow Legends tier list at every opportunity before including them in your team. They might not be as robust as SS or S-tier units, but they can help you in niche situations like Faction Wars, Dungeons, and more.

B-tier: The B-tier Champions are best for beginners to understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics. You must max out their upgrades and ranks and give them the best equipment to make them valuable teammates.

It’s worth noting that the Raid Shadow Legends’ meta changes with every update. Plarium introduces new content and Champions and adjusts the existing ones by nerfing or buffing them, which changes the character rankings in the tier list.

Here is the complete Raid Shadow Legends tier list for January 2024.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Banner Lords faction

Archmage Hellmut in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Banner Lords Champions are the hereditary Knights of Kaerok, fighting for King Tayba to expand his borders. They also protect Kaerok Castle’s royal administrators and won’t let anyone into it without a royal scroll.

SS-tier: Archmage Hellmut, Raglin, Septimus, Sethallia, Ursala the Mourner, Lady Quilen, Quintus the Triumphant, Marichka the Unbreakable, Sigmund the Highshield, and Taras the Fierce.

S-tier: Baron, Black Knight, Cillian the Lucky, Gerhard the Stone, Helior, Lord Champfort, Lugan the Steadfast, Minaya, Oathbound, Richtoff the Bold, Rowan, and Stag Knight.

A-tier: Alaric the Hooded, Azure, Chancellor Yasmin, Conquerer, Dagger, Giscard the Sigiled, Halberdier, Hordin, Knight Errant, Myrmidon, Preserver, Seneschal, Vanguard, Warcaster, and Spymaster.

B-tier: Chevalier, Grandmaster, Lordly Legionary, Masked Fearmonger, Steadfast Marshal, Valerie, Sir Armitage, Misericord, Bombardier, Cataphract, Courtier, Crossbowman, Quaestor, Frontline Warrior, and Bandit.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: High Elves faction

Apothecary in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

High Elves Champions are kind and provide shelter to the needy. They have strong morals and have achieved the highest spiritual, intellectual, and physical development.

SS-tier: Apothecary, Arbiter, Belanor, Lyssandra, and Tayrel.

S-tier: Basileus Roanas, Battlesage, Elenaril, Heiress, Ithos, Luthiea, Royal Guard, Royal Huntsman, Shirimani, Thenasil, Vergis, and Yannica.

A-tier: Elhain, Exemplar, Fencer, Hyria, Jinglehunter, Pyxniel, Reliquary Tender, and Medicus.

B-tier: Adjudicator, Marksman, Avenger, Interceptor, Magister, and Aristocrat.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Sacred Order faction

Abbess in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Raid Shadow Legends Champions of the Sacred Order faction had the job of cleansing Teleria from all evils. However, after the war, they now work for the Queen with her Necromancer and enforce her Majesty’s orders in the kingdom.

SS-tier: Abbess, Armiger, Athel, Cardiel, Cupidus, Deacon Armstrong, Fenax, Martyr, Roshcard the Tower, Sir Nicholas, and Venus.

S-tier: Aothar, Cardinal, Errol, Godseeker Aniri, Hope, Inquisitor Shamael, Juliana, Lightsworn, Lodric Falconheart, Mistress of Hymns, Relickeeper, and Romero.

A-tier: Astralon, Bushi, Canoness, Draconis, Frostbringer, Lamellar, Mordecai, Mother Superior, Outlaw Monk, Penitent, Sanctioned Purifier, Sanguinia, Tallia, Templar, and Warpriest.

B-tier: Adriel, Chaplain, Confessor, Justiciar, Lady Etessa, Purgator, Sanctum Protector, Solaris, Knecht, Harrier, Headsman, Hospitaller, Judicator, Maiden, Missionary, Renouncer, Witness, and Drillmaster.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Barbarians faction

Scyl of the Drakes in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Barbarians Champions hail from Hark’han and offer mercenary services to those whoever makes the highest bid. They made a pact with the servants of Corruption, which allowed them to take control of a region that they now patrol called the Deadlands.

SS-tier: Scyl of the Drakes, Tuhanarak, Ursuga Warcaller, Valkyrie, and Warmaiden.

S-tier: Alika, Altan, Armina, Atur, Elder Skarg, Fahrakin the Fat, High Khatun, Kantra the Cyclone, Marked, Sentinel, Sikara, Skytouched Shaman, Soulbond Bowyer, Turvold, Valla, and Zephyr Sniper.

A-tier: Aina, Anointed, Baroth the Bloodsoaked, Dunestrider, Elder, Haarken Greatblade, Kallia, Scrapper, Skirmisher, Teshada, Yakarl the Scourge, Trugorr, and Outlander.

B-tier: Berserker, Bloodbraid, Hill Nomad, Maeve, Ragemonger, Suwai Firstborn, Tigersoul, Jotun, Ox, Slayer, and Woad-Painted.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Ogryn Tribe faction

Big 'Un in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Ogryn Tribe faction consists of Champions with big bellies and brawn who are subject to servitude. They guard the Fawin’s Gate with Skinwalkers, which is an entry to the Kingdom of Aravia.

SS-tier: Bellower, Big ‘Un, Ghrush the Mangler, Maneater, Skullcrusher, and Uugo.

S-tier: Cagebreaker, Ugir the Wyrmeater, Blizaar the Howler, Grimskin, Gurgoh the Augur, Gurptuk Moss-Beard, Ignatius, Klodd Beastfeeder, Shamrock, Siegehulk, Towering Titan, and War Mother.

A-tier: Drokgul the Gaunt, Bovos Sharphorn, Galkut, Geargrinder, Grunch Killjoy, Ogryn Jailer, Prundar, and Shatterbones.

B-tier: Furystoker, Mycolus, Occult Brawler, Pounder, Rocktooth, Siegebreaker, Stoneskin, Wagonbane, Flesheater, Fortress Goon, Magmablood, Ruffstone, and Lumberer.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Lizardmen faction

Dracomorph in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Lizardmen Champions were the first species to populate the world. They evolved from the brackish waters of Teleria and live in swamps and city sewers. These amphibious bipeds get food and drinks from the messengers and don’t set foot on land.

SS-tier: Dracomorph, Hierophant Lazarius, Fu-Shan, Krisk the Ageless, Rhazin Scarhide, Pythion, and Nekmo Thaar.

S-tier: Aox the Rememberer, Ramantu Drakesblood, Roxam, and Vergumkaar.

A-tier: Basilisk, Bogwalker, Broadmaw, Drake, Gator, Haruspex, Jarang, Jareg, Jizoh, Quargan The Crowned, Skathix, Skull Lord Var-Gall, and Venomage.

B-tier: Hurler, Metalshaper, Muckstalker, Skink, Skullsworn, Slitherbrute, Flinger, Slasher, and Skinner.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Skinwalkers faction

Sun Wukong in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

There is a legend about Skinwakers in the tragic land of Ch’arocah. These shamans had the power to convert their physical form into any man or beast. However, their appearance has now morphed into something less human and more beast-like. They can sense evil and might fight to destroy it.

SS-tier: Khoronar, Norog, Sun Wukong, and Leorius the Proud.

S-tier: Basher, Brakus the Shifter, Gwyndolin The Silent, Cleopterix, Fayne, Graybeard, Hakkorhn Smashlord, Longbeard, and Steelskull.

A-tier: Bloodpainter, Channeler, Flesh-Tearer, Fleshmonger, Gnalhorn, Gnarlhorn, Grappler, Hoforees the Tusked, Reinbeast, Ursine Icecrusher, Ursine Ironhide, Warchief, and Yaga the Insatiable.

B-tier: Panthera, Ripper, Snorting Thug, Taurus, and Bloodhorn.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Orcs faction

Dhukk The Pierced in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Orcs faction rules over clusters of lands from Durham Forest to the Deadlands. The Orcs Champions do whatever they can to survive, even attacking travelers for their wealth, blood, and bones.

SS-tier: Dhukk the Pierced, Kreela Witch-Arm, and Warlord.

S-tier: Angar, Galek, Gomlok Skyhide, Iron Brago, Old Hermit Jorrg, Robar, Sandlashed Survivor, Tuhak the Wanderer, Vrask, and Zargala.

A-tier: Bonekeeper, Grohak the Bloodied, King Garog, Nogdar The Headhunter, Seer, Shaman, Teela Goremane, Ultimate Galek, and Veteran.

B-tier: Bloodfeather, Chopper, Deathchanter, Ironclad, Pigsticker, Raider, Ripperfist, Terrorbeast, Torturehelm, Goremask, Huntress, Spikehead, Totem, Treefeller, Twinclaw Disciple, Wyvernbane, and Warchanter.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Demonspawn faction

Peydma in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Necromancers conspired with ancient beings born of darkness. Their aim was to create Demonspawns, the result of an unholy union between Demon and Mortal.

SS-tier: Duchess Lilitu, Peydma, Prince Kymar, Tyrant Ixlimor, Umbral and Enchantress.

S-tier: Alure, Candraphon, Countess Lix, Cruetraxa, Drexthar Bloodtwin, Excruciator, Fellhound, Infernal Baroness, Inithwe Bloodtwin, Lord Shazar, Marquis, Nazana, Sicia Flametongue, and Tainix Hateflower.

A-tier: Achak the Wendarin, Akoth the Seared, Diabolist, Erinyes, Gorlos Hellmaw, Hellgazer, Marquess, Skimfos the Consumed, and Souldrinker.

B-tier: Abyssal, Mortu-Macaab, Tarshon, Tormentor, Hellborn Sprite, Hellfang, Hound Spawn, Ifrit, and Malbranche.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Undead Horde faction

Bad-El-Kazar in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Undead Horde faction consists of Champions who were awakened by the call of Corruption. Most are the dead Telerians, and some have been waiting for their reprisal for centuries. They serve as minions to the Dark One.

SS-tier: Bad-el-Kazar, Ma’Shalled, Nekhret the Great, Nethril, Rotos the Lost Groom, Saito, Seeker, Siphi the Lost Bride, Skartosis, and Urost the Soulcage.

S-tier: Bloodgorged, Doomscreech, Drowned Bloatwraith, Frozen Banshee, Gorgorab, Harvest Jack, Mausoleum Mage, Seducer, Skartorsis, Suzerain Katonn, Vogoth, and Zelotah.

A-tier: Anax, Balthus Drauglord, Banshee, Catacomb Councilor, Corpse Collector, Corpulent Cadaver, Crypt-King Graal, Dark Athel, Dark Elhain, Defiled Sinner, Elegaius, Grinner, Husk, Lich, Little Miss Annie, and Temptress.

B-tier: Bone Knight, Gravechill Killer, Hexia, Karam, Rotting Mage, Sorceress, Wretch, Dead Crusader, Amarantine Skeleton, Arbalester, Ghoulish Ranger, Hollow, and Stitched Beast.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Dark Elves faction

Coldheart in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Dark Elves have been living in the forest bordering Teleria. The persecutions in Kaerok are a boon for them because they have set up tolls in the forest and request silver from those who want to pass through it. Those who refuse to pay them meet a deadly end.

SS-tier: Blind Seer, Coldheart, Foli, Ghostborn, Kael, Lanakis the Chosen, Lydia the Deathsiren, Madame Serris, Rae, Zavia, Mithrala Lifebane, and Supreme Kael.

S-tier: Astralith, Aphidus the Hivelord, Crimson Helm, Fang Cleric, Kaiden, Lua, Luria, Pain Keeper, Psylar, Rian the Conjurer, Spider, Spirithost, Visix the Unbowed, Vizier Ovelis, and Warden.

A-tier: Captain Temila, Delver, Eviscerator, Hexweaver, Judge, Mystic Hand, Queen Eva, Retainer, and Ruel the Huntmaster.

B-tier: Harvester, Paragon, Steel Bowyer, and Wanderer.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Knight Revenant faction

Doompriest in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Knight Revenant Champions in Raid Shadow Legends lore follow the K’leth death cult as faithful disciples. They believe their bodies are vessels for their dead ancestors’ spirits.

SS-tier: Doompriest, Miscreated Monster, Rector Drath, Sinesha, Skullcrown, and Soulless.

S-tier: Bystophus, Karilon the Ringer, Crypt Witch, Deathless, Executioner, Golden Reaper, Hegemon, Pestilus, Renegade, Sepulcher Sentinel, Tomb Lord, Wurlim Frostking, and Ashwalker.

A-tier: Coffin Smasher, Crimson Slayer, Gladiator, Guardian, Kytis, Narma the Returned, Necrohunter, Pitiless One, Thea the Tomb Angel, Theurgist, Versulf the Grim, and Whisper.

B-tier: Acolyte, Arcanist, Bergoth the Malformed, Centurion, Daywalker, Faceless, Magus, and Pharsalas Gravedirt.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Dwarves faction

Grizzled Jarl in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

The Dwarves once lived in isolation, but after the attacks of the demonic legions of Siroth and their undead minions, they sent their warriors to the surface seeking justice.

SS-tier: Grizzled Jarl, Maulie Tankard, Melga Steelgirdle, Rearguard Sergeant, Rugnor Goldgleam, Runekeeper Dazdurk, Tormin the Cold, Trunda Giltmallet, Underpriest Brogni, Acrizia, and Demytha.

S-tier: Baerdal Fellhammer, Dilgol, Gala Longbraids, Geomancer, Hurndig, Kurzad Deepheart, Mountain King, and Rock Breaker.

A-tier: Avir the Alchemage, Cudgeler, Fodbor The Bard, Grumbler, Runic Warder, and Stout Axeman.

B-tier: Boltsmith, Bulwark, Hatchet Slinger, Madman, Master Butcher, Samar Gemcursed, Icebound Prospector, Beast Wrestler, Dolor Lorekeeper, Flailer, Gloril Brutebane, Honor Guard, Painsmith, and Perforator.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Shadowkin faction

Genbo The Dishonored in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Shadowkin are mysterious beings who were oppressed by Demonspawns for several centuries in their home at the furthest reaches of the Eastern continent. They have set themselves free from Siroth’s injustice and are now fighting to regain their lost honor.

SS-tier: Genbo the Dishonored, Genzin, Lady Kimi, Riho Bonespear, and Kyoku.

S-tier: Hotatsu, Jintoro, Toragi The Frog, and Umetogi.

A-tier: Burangiri, Chani, Chonoru, Fenshi, Oboro, Sachi, and Itinerant.

B-tier: Fanatic, Gory, Lifetaker, Nobel, Odachi, Vagabond, Yoshi the Drunkard, Assassin, Bloodmask, Conscript, Infiltrator, and Marauder.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list: Sylvan Watchers faction

Claidna in Raid Shadow Legends (Image via Plarium)

Sylvan Watchers reside in the tree city of Nyresa, located in the high jungles of Mistwood. Anyone wanting to get into their city is welcome, but those who dare insult them will face severe consequences. They have their own laws that they devotedly follow.

SS-tier: Claidna, Firrol the Barkhorn, Searsha The Charred, King Gallcobar, Elva Autumnborn, and Oella.

S-tier: Greenwarden Ruarc, Ruella, Wyrennon the Silken, White Dryad Nia, and Locwain.

A-tier: Shadowbow Tirlac, Myciliac Priest Orn, Enda Moonbeam, Kellan the Shrike, Ailil, Mistrider Daithi, Duedan the Runic, and Tribuck Colwyn.

B-tier: Margrave Greenhawk, Cormac the Highpeak, and Pathfinder Cait.

That’s all for our Raid Shadow Legends tier list for January 2024. Interested players can check out the details of all new Champions introduced in Raid Shadow Legends and Monster Hunter collaboration.