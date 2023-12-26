Is Raid Shadow Legends coming to Steam? Expected release date, rewards, and more

Raid Shadow Legends recently teased its community with massive news of an update in January 2024. The official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a trailer on December 26, 2023, with the caption “Something big is coming to RAID...," exciting the playerbase. While the 21-second trailer does not reveal much, we have discovered some interesting updates and rewards after eavesdropping in the community.

This article explains everything we know about the upcoming update and the recent Extra Legendary Event in Raid Shadow Legends.

What is the big January 2024 update in Raid Shadow Legends?

The 21-second trailer could likely be hinting at the arrival of a new legendary champion. Around 12 seconds into the teaser, it states, "New Free Legendary.”

There is another major news update for January 2024. According to a popular YouTube content creator (YouTube/Smiley TK), the title will be coming to Steam on January 9, 2024 (Timestamp 1:09).

According to their video, Plarium will also roll out plenty of free rewards to celebrate the historic occasion. However, they will only give them away if the community can wishlist the title a certain number of times.

Below are all the milestones and requisite rewards.

Milestone One: 25,000 players on the wishlist means free 500k Silver for everyone.

Milestone Two: One Epic Skill Tome and 500k Silver once 50,000 players wishlist the game.

Milestone Three: If 75,000 players wishlist the title, everyone gets 500 Energy, one Epic Skill Tome, and 500k Silver.

Milestone Four: 100,000 players wishlist means 1XP Barrel, 500 Energy, one Epic Skill Tome, and 500k Silver.

Extra Legendary Event in Raid Shadow Legends

While we await the arrival of a new legendary champion, the focus is on the latest Extra Legendary Event in Raid Shadow Legends. An official X post on December 26, 2023, confirmed the calendar of the two-day event and its benefits.

The Extra Legendary Event in Raid Shadow Legends launched on December 26, 2023, at 09:00 UTC and will be live until December 28, 2023, at 09:00 UTC.

If you summon a Legendary Champion from a Sacred Shard during this Extra Legendary Event, you will get a different, extra champion from that Shard for free.

With the title's arrival on Steam and the possible inclusion of a new Legendary Champion in the roster, the title's community is expected to grow exponentially in 2024.