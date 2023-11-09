RAID Shadow Legends update 7.70 patch notes: Storage expansion, Champion lore, and more

RAID Shadow Legends update 7.70 has arrived, and it has brought a slew of exciting changes to enhance the gameplay. One of the standout features of this update is the much-needed expansion of storage capacity across various in-game collections.

Additionally, the developers have announced the arrival of various Champion lores with the latest update, bringing with it an understandable amount of joy and thrill among the fans.

In this article, we'll delve into the details of this game-changing update and explore all the exciting additions it brings to RAID Shadow Legends.

Patch notes of RAID Shadow Legends 7.70 update

The developers of RAID Shadow Legends aimed to improve the overall gameplay with this update. The released official patch notes are as follows:

Storage expansion

Reserve Vault capacity doubled from 300 to 600.

Soul Collection limit expanded from 200 to 1000.

Artifact and Accessory storage is now equipped with an additional 200 slots in RAID Shadow Legends.

Champion lore

A fresh batch of Champion lore is introduced.

Captivating new stories for Genzin, Yakarl the Scourge, and Morrigaine are released.

More Champion's story will be released shortly in RAID Shadow Legends.

List of Champion stories added in RAID Shadow Legends

Lanakis the Chosen

Pyxniel

Lugan the Steadfast

Rakka Viletide

Genzin

Morrigaine

Gomlok Skyhide

Robar

Jingwon

Tramaria

Raf-Matab

Yakarl the Scourge

Iron Brago

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Jintoro

Blind Seer

Elenaril

Vasal of the Seal

Black Knight

Other improvements and battle fixes in RAID Shadow Legends

Fixed a visual bug in Faction Wars that caused the Faction Crypt Keeper’s minions to appear pink when dead, or when a [Sheep] debuff is placed or expired on them.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the Defense tab title to display incorrectly when scrolling in the Battle Log tab of the Classic and Tag Team Arena windows.

Fixed a bug that caused Hydra Keys to not be reset, and Champions who had fought the Hydra to be unavailable after the weekly reset.

Fixed a bug that caused the timer to show the time remaining until the end of the weekly Hydra cycle as increasing instead of decreasing.

Fixed a bug that caused a Basic Clan Quest not to be completed when fighting the Demon Lord using Quick Battle.

Fixed a bug that caused Al-Naemeh the Sand Devil to not use his Dune Tempest skill if some of the Champions were dead or had low HP.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the orbs created by the Lightning Cage Blessing to disappear when transforming between Lady Mikage’s Base and Alternate Forms.

Fixed a visual bug that caused a tooltip to display incorrectly when tapping on the Energy bar.

Fixed a bug that caused a player to have to close all previously opened windows after checking a player’s information in the Hydra Clash tab and viewing their Clan.

Fixed a visual bug that caused a Clan’s Name and Tag to overlap when the Clan’s Name was too long.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the “NEW” label to not display on a Chest reward in the Inbox after claiming it from an Event.

Fixed a visual bug that caused a white light to remain on screen before summoning a Champion from a Void Shard.

Fixed a visual bug that caused text in the Clan Insignia window to overlap when the text was too long.

Fixed a visual bug that caused Clan Insignias to not display in the Top Players tab of the Classic Arena window.

Fixed a visual bug that caused protected buffs to appear not protected when a Mythical Champion changes Forms.

Fixed a bug on Plarium Play that caused Champions to appear duplicated in the Champion Selection window, resulting in an error prior to starting a battle.

Fixed a bug that caused the “No Champions match your chosen criteria” text to appear in the Champion Collection window if players opened the Collection via the Guardian Ring in order to remove Gear from a Champion.

Fixed a visual bug that caused a saved Defense Team in the Classic or Tag Team Arena to display incorrectly when moving Champions between presets.

Fixed a bug that caused players to receive Plarium Points when making in-game purchases through the Epic Games Store.

When a player taps on a resource in the Market, and the Market refreshes with the information popup open, the popup will now automatically be closed.

Fixed a bug that caused the ‘Place a Block Debuffs buff on a Champion or use a skill that removes Debuffs while beating Stage 7 of the Void Keep’ Challenge to not be completed if the Boss was killed before he took a turn.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the sidebar in the Bastion to not display when changing the horizontal orientation of a Samsung S21 Ultra.

Fixed a visual bug on Plarium Play that caused the 1920x1200 resolution to appear twice as a setting when playing on a Macbook.

Fixed a visual bug that caused description text in the Faction Guardians tab of the Guardian Ring to display incorrectly when viewing in Ukrainian on an iPhone 12.

Fixed a bug that caused a player to not be redirected when interacting with a notification for completing a Mission or Quest after summoning 10 Champions or Souls using the Summon x10 button.

Fixed an audio bug that caused sound effects to not play when tapping on the plus and minus buttons in the Mystic Market tab of the Altar of Souls.

That covers everything from the latest RAID Shadow Legends update.