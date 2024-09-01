All the major Champions in Raid: Shadow Legends and their skills

Raid: Shadow Legends is one of the most popular MMORPG titles among mobile gamers. A part of that popularity is due to the incredible list of champions available in the title. In fact, Shadow Legends has over 700 champions by now, but it's not the quantity that made it one of the best MMORPG titles but rather the quality and skill set of the champions.

This article presents all the major champions in Raid: Shadow Legends along with their skills.

List of all major Champions in Raid: Shadow Legends and their skills

Xena: Warrior Princess (Image via Plarium)

Every champion in Raid: Shadow Legends has a unique set of skills that can be used in many different ways. Some champions are fine on their own but can become almost invincible when combined with others. Here are all the major champions you can use in Raid: Shadow Legends and their skills:

Champions Skills NINJA Shatterbolt

Hailburn

Cyan Slash

Escalation (Passive)

ERINYES Razor Claws

Almighty Curse

Engulfing Flame

GEOMANCER Tremor Staff

Creeping Petrify

Quicksand Grasp

Stoneguard (Passive)

SUN WUKONG Gotcha!

Staff of Wonder

Now You See Us

Unbeatable Wukong (Passive)

BIG ‘UN Head Splitter

Forward Charge

Molten Slag

WURLIM FROSTKING Winds of Winter

Frostbite Blast

Icegrave Armor

KAEL Dark Bolt

Acid Rain

Disintegrate

ZARGALA Split Apart

Devastate

Crack Armor

COLDHEART Flurry of Arrows

Art of Pain

Heartseeker

ROTOS THE LOST GROOM Terror Scourge

Vitality Plunder

Fated Destruction

Spurn Oblivion (Passive)

TALLIA Hack and Slash

Rise to Duty

Awesome Presence

LIGHTSWORN Teardown

Brutality

Indomitable

ARMIGER Riposte

Lay to Rest

ARMINA

Discipline Staff

Trampling Rampage

Earsplitter Bellow

Head of Steam (Passive)

XENA WARRIOR PRINCESS

Sword of Redemption

Chakram Cyclone

Whip of Destiny

For The Greater Good! (Passive)

WARMAIDEN

Ferocious Attack

Opportunity Strike

Crumbling Blast

ROYAL GUARD

Razor Blade

Takedown

Hamstring

FLESH-TEARER

Multiply Misery

Warleader

Lay Low

GRINNER Bile

Shock

Unbury

LOKI THE DECEIVER Flames of Mischief

Deceiver’s Gambit

Bandit Flash

Mist Step (Passive)



Let's look at the skills of the five best champions in detail to understand their capabilities better.

1) Ninja

NINJA's stats (Image via Plarium)

Ninja is among the best champions in Raid and is named after the streamer and professional gamer, Ninja. Here are all his skills:

Shatterbolt

Attacks one enemy at a time.

Has a 45% chance of getting a 60% decrease in DEF (defense) nerf for two consecutive turns.

Fills up the Turn Meter of a Champion by 15% when used against a boss.

Hailburn

Uses three attacks randomly.

Upon a successful hit, there's a 75% chance that the opponent will be hit with an HP Burn Nerf for three consecutive turns.

An HP Burn Nerf will be immediately activated when Hailburn is used against a boss.

Cyan Slash

Cyan Slash attacks all enemies at once.

Upon a successful hit, there's a 75% chance that the opponent will be hit with a freeze Nerf once.

When used against a boss, it will only attack the boss instead of all enemies.

Will also bypass 50% of DEF (defense) abilities when used against a boss.

Escalation (Passive)

Upon activation, it improves his attacks by 10% and critical damage by 5% every time an enemy is successfully hit thrice in a single round. This effect can be activated multiple times against the same enemy.

When fighting against a boss, this effect will increase his attacks by 20% and critical damage by 10%.

2) Sun Wukong

Sun Wukong's stats (Image via Plarium)

Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, is a formidable champion in Raid and is inspired by popular myths, legends, and culture of China. Here are all the skills of Sun Wukong:

Gotcha!

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

There is a 25% chance that the enemy will suffer from a stun nerf for the first turn when using this attack. This 25% chance will double if the enemy has a buff activated.

Staff of Wonder

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

If the enemy dies after this hit, all other enemies will be attacked with extra damage.

If the enemy survives this hit, a Sheep nerf will be placed on the enemy.

50% of the enemy's defenses will be ignored.

Now You See Us

Attacks all enemies simultaneously.

Before the attack commences, all enemy buffs will be disabled, and a Block nerf will be placed on them twice.

Unbeatable Wukong (Passive)

When this champion is killed, they will be revived with full health and turn meter after three turns.

3) Kael

Kael's stats (Image via Plarium)

Kael is a champion mage with powerful poisonous abilities. Below, you will find all the skills of Kael:

Dark Bolt

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

There is an 80% chance that the enemy will suffer from 2.5% poison nerfs for two turns.

Acid Rain

Attacks all enemies simultaneously.

There's an extra 15% chance of triggering critical damage.

Every time an enemy is killed, the turn meter is filled by 25%.

Disintegrate

Attacks four enemies randomly.

There's a 40% chance of delivering a 5% poison nerf on the enemy for two turns.

Health (Passive)

Increases the health of all allies by 15% during battles.

4) Rotos The Lost Groom

Rotos The Lost Groom's stats (Image via Plarium)

Rotos The Lost Groom is well known for his ability to pierce enemies' hearts with a single move. His legendary Rapier is the weapon that allows him to do that. These are the skills of Rotos The Lost Groom:

Terror Scourge

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

Has a 60% chance of delivering a 5% defense nerf on the enemy for two turns.

Has a 25% chance of getting an extra turn.

Vitality Plunder

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

Decreases 25% of the health points of the enemy and adds it to Rotos The Lost Groom's health.

The maximum health this attack can decrease is 60%.

When used against a boss, his health points will decrease by 30%.

Fated Destruction

Attacks only one enemy at a time.

60% of enemies' defenses will be ignored.

Unkillable and Block damage buffs will also be ignored.

If you use this attack after using Vitality Plunger on the same enemy, they can't revive themselves.

You will be provided with an extra turn if this attack successfully kills an enemy.

Spurn Oblivion (Passive)

If an incoming hit doesn't degrade 50% of health points or more, the damage received will be decreased.

5) Xena Warrior Princess

Xena Warrior Princess's stats (Image via Plarium)

Legend has it that Xena Warrior Princess comes to the aid of those who truly need it. She can deal some serious damage with her arsenal of weapons. Here are the skills of this champion:

Sword of Redemption

Attacks the same enemy twice.

Ignores 3% of enemies' defenses.

Ignores shield defenses if two or more buffs or nerfs are activated.

Chakram Cyclone

Attacks all enemies simultaneously.

Ignores 5% of enemies' defenses.

Drains 20% of enemies' turn meters and adds it to her turn meter.

Whip of Destiny

Attacks all enemies simultaneously.

Ignores 10% of enemies' defenses.

The cooldown will be reset if it kills two or more enemies.

For The Greater Good! (Passive)

Whenever an active shield is used, a 10% buff is added to every attack.

There's a 50% chance of transforming a weak hit into a medium, strong, or critical hit.

Fills the Turn Meter.

A permanent aura of Xena also increases the attack buffs of allies by 33% in Arena battles.

