Is Raid Shadow Legends worth playing in 2024?

Raid Shadow Legends, developed by Plarium, was released for mobile on July 4, 2018, and was ported to PC on January 21, 2020. The game has a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads. It features a turn-based combat system with RPG gameplay mechanics. The title boasts a massive roster among other RPG titles with over 1000 playable characters called Champions.

You assemble a five-person squad and engage in multiple game modes, including a PvP in Live Arena. There have been collaborations with celebrities such as Ronda Rousey, Ninja, and more.

This article briefly overviews the title, helping players decide whether to play Raid Shadow Legends in 2024.

Should you play Raid Shadow Legends in 2024?

Plarium aggressively marketed Raid Shadow Legends in its early days and collaborated with various celebrities, including Ronda Rousey and Ninja. Recently, it collaborated with one of the most popular franchises by Capcom, Monster Hunter, introducing Zinogre Blademaster, R. Nergigante Archer, and more.

Additionally, Plarium regularly updates, including new features, champions’ buff and nerfs, new game modes, and bug fixes, aiming to keep the game afresh. In the recent patch update, 8.20, the developers added new features, such as Faction Unity Skills and Fragment Exchange.

Let’s look at the pros and cons of this dark fantasy RPG game to decide whether it is worth playing.

Pros of Raid Shadow Legends

While playing Raid Shadow Legends on the app, it won’t be hard to notice the gorgeous and meticulous design of each character. Moreover, the skills animations of champions and enemies in battles and the backdrop are polished and clean. Even the lower rarity champions have the best-looking designs.

The other outstanding feature is various game modes, from monthly challenges and dungeon crawling to PvP. You can play PvP in Live Arena and Classic Arena, PvE in Cursed City, Multi-Battle, Tag Team Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower, and Iron Fortress.

You can join a Clan and participate in Clan wars, tournaments, and more. Each mode has unique gameplay mechanics and is best for farming various materials.

Raid Shadow Legends also has a colossal roster of over 700 champions you can collect from the in-game gacha system. Each has unique skills and belongs to one of the 15 factions. You use Shards, Champion Fragments, and Fuse to obtain new characters.

Shards allow you to summon fresh champions from the in-game gacha system. All characters range from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic to the highest Legendary rarity. Different types of Shards drop specific rarity champions;

For instance, Mystery grants Common, Uncommon, and Rare; Ancient grants Rare, Epic, and Legendary; Sacred grants Epic and Legendary; Void drops only Void-type Rare, Epic, and Legendary champions. You can also Fuse other characters to get a more powerful one or collect fragments to summon a specific Raid Shadow Legends champion. Lastly, you can get free champions by completing daily log-in events.

Cons of Raid Shadow Legends

Some might be overwhelmed by the colossal roster of champions, especially while selecting whom to upgrade and which to use in the current meta. Therefore, you must constantly update yourself with the meta and search for guides and tips online.

The grinding is also heavy in this RPG, with the RNG not being too generous. Farming gears, shards, and other in-game items is a painful task. However, you will get an easy way out by spending money on the microtransactions, making the title lean more towards pay-to-win.

Competing in the PvP mode will also be very difficult for F2P players. However, Plarium also regularly provides redemption codes that help a great deal. In addition to in-game items, some Raid Shadow redeem codes grant new champions upon redemption.

To conclude, you might never have to look for other mobile games in terms of content because Raid Shadow Legends has plenty. If you have a lot of patience and time for heavy grinding, this title might be the best in 2024. You can have a great gaming experience if you’re willing to spend some of your income on microtransactions.