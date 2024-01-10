Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration: New champions and more

The Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration has gone live, introducing time-limited champions, various special-themed activities, and other events. It arrived on January 9, 2024, and will last until March 5, 2024. During it, you can obtain over five time-limited champions from the Monster Hunter series.

For the uninitiated, this is a Japanese media franchise that debuted for the PlayStation 2 in 2004 and features a series of fantasy-themed action role-playing games (RPG). This article discusses everything you need to know about the Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration.

Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration explored

The Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration has brought five new champions, including Rathalos Bademaster, the easiest one to obtain. To get this unit, all you need to do is log into the game for seven consecutive days from January 9, 2024, or February 27, 2024.

Here are the skill sets of the fresh Rathalos Bademaster champion:

Spirit Thrust: Strikes one enemy and has a 50% chance of placing a 60% debuff for two turns. Note that the debuff can't be resisted if the target is a boss.

Strikes one enemy and has a 50% chance of placing a 60% debuff for two turns. Note that the debuff can't be resisted if the target is a boss. Spirit Step Slash: This skill attacks one enemy. However, in a single round, every second use of this ability will target all foes. It'll ignore 25% of the target's DEF and 100% of it if the target is a boss.

This skill attacks one enemy. However, in a single round, every second use of this ability will target all foes. It'll ignore 25% of the target's DEF and 100% of it if the target is a boss. Overhead Slash: It attacks all enemies. Before striking, it places a 30% buff on the champion for two turns.

It attacks all enemies. Before striking, it places a 30% buff on the champion for two turns. Rathalos Mastery: You will receive 25% less injury and inflict 50% extra damage while fighting an enemy under debuff. Moreover, every fifth skill used by the champion inflicts 200% extra damage.

Four other champions can be obtained during the collaboration, including Zinogre Blademaster, R. Nergigante Archer, Alatreon Blademaster, and Fatalis Blademaster. You can summon these characters via Shards or as part of special in-game events. Regularly checking the collaborative content is advised to obtain these Champions.

Below is a quick overview of the time-limited characters, excluding Rathalos Bademaster:

1) Alatreon Blademaster

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Affinity: Spirit

Spirit Type: Support

Support Faction: Knights Revenant

2) Fatalis Blademaster

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Affinity: Void

Void Type: HP

HP Faction: Dark Elves

3) R. Nergigante Archer

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Affinity: Spirit

Spirit Type: Defense

Defense Faction: Barbarians

4) Zinogre Blademaster

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Affinity: Magic

Magic Type: Attack

Attack Faction: Shadowkin

Check out the game's official website for more detailed information regarding these exclusive champions.

Other features of the Raid Shadow Legends Monster Hunter collaboration

Besides obtaining fresh champions, you can also participate in various community and in-game activities during this unique collaboration. You can follow Raid: Shadow Legends' official social media handles to stay updated regarding the freshly released events and other important announcements concerning the collaboration.

