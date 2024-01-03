Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 update: Release date, new features, and more

Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 is being rolled out, as confirmed by an official X (formerly Twitter) post. After the December 11, 2023 update, Plarium is ready to drop another new patch to stir things up a bit. The title has pleased a vast player base worldwide for the past four years, and the latest Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 update should enhance that experience.

Read on to get all the update-related news and more.

When is Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 releasing?

The official version 8.10.0 update was "gradually becoming available" on January 3, 2024, as per the official X post made on the same date. While it does not specify a date, the existing version should be updated by January 9, 2024, since it marks the game’s arrival on Steam.

All the new features of Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 update

Plarium has made plenty of changes in the Raid Shadow Legends version 8.10.0 update to enhance the gameplay and user experience.

Ascension Bonus reworking

Reworked Ascension Bonuses will appear in the latest version (Image via YouTube/HellHades)

In the latest update, you can rework the gear’s Ascension Bonuses using Chaos Dust and Chaos Powder. However, there are some rules to this. You cannot rework Common Artifacts at Level 1 with Chaos Ores. You can only modify Common Gears at Level 4 or above. Furthermore, reworking will not change the selected item's Ascension Bonus.

Purchasing limits are removed

App Store states that the version 8.10.0 update will remove the Tome Pack purchasing limits in the Bank tab of the Shop.

Changes in Tome Pack prices

The previous prices of Tome Packs are going to change in this update (Image via Reddit/r/RaidShadowLegends)

The latest update is changing the prices for Rare, Epic, and Legendary Tome Packs. However, the cost of these bundles may vary depending on the type of account you use. It's also worth noting that this change does not apply to Mythical rarity champions.

Primal Pack rebalancing

The latest version 8.10.0 update has made some adjustments to the Primal Pack. Plarium rebalanced this bundle and has also added two more packs with Primal Shards.

Plarium ID management

The developers have added an option to manage Plarium ID via special buttons in the Settings window.

New champion lores

Plarium has also added included some new champion lores in the version 8.10.0 update. You can read them in the Index, Collection, or while summoning a character in-game.

Set in the fantasy world of Teleria, the title brings 800+ champions from different realms of it. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related updates.