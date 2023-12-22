Raid Shadow Legends promo codes for free items (December 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends, developed by Plarium, features a colossal roster of over 1000 characters. You use Silver, XP Brews, and other in-game items to upgrade Champions’ in-game level and skills, preparing them for the battle. Playing any stage requires spending a specific amount of an in-game currency, Energy. The title also offers other items like XP Boost, Books, and more.

All items are farmable or purchasable at the in-app store. However, you can also get them for free without any effort by using promo codes. This article lists all the active codes that are providing such in-game items for free in December 2023 and a guide to redeem them.

Get free Silver, XP Brews, and more by using Raid Shadow Legends promo codes in December 2023

You can find two types of Raid Shadow Legends codes. Some are exclusively for new players, and others for everyone who desires freebies. Plarium allows the redemption of only one code per day. After redeeming one, you must wait 24 hours to use another.

Listed below are the all promo codes that are active in December 2023:

For all players

1) Redeem code: Sintranos2023

Rewards:

300,000 Silver

4-Star Gidscard the Sigiled

6-Star Guardian Set

2) Redeem code: Raid4all

Rewards:

100,000 Silver

1-Day XP Boost

10 XP Brews

3 Chicken

100 Energy

3) Redeem code: MID12GAME

Rewards:

20 XP Brews

300,000 Silver

50 Multi Battles

4) Redeem code: ILOVERAID

Rewards:

100,000 Silver

1-Day XP Boost

5 Force Brew

3-Star Preserver

5) Redeem code: Raidxmas

Rewards:

200,000 Silver

1 Energy

1-Day XP Boost

For newcomers

1) Redeem code: SUPERPOWERS

Rewards:

Deacon Armstrong Champion

200,000 Silver

1 Epic Book

24 Magic XP Brews

2) Redeem code: Mordecai

Rewards:

Mordecai Champion

3) Redeem code: LADYQUN

Rewards:

Lady Qullen Champion

Silver

4) Redeem code: POWERSTARTER

Rewards:

Talia Champion

Silver

Energy

5) Redeem code: LUCKYRAID

Rewards:

Chonoru Champion

300,000 Silver

Chicken

6) Redeem code: LADYQUIN

Rewards:

Lady Quilen Champion

Silver

The above-listed developer offerings expire after a certain period, so use them immediately to claim freebies successfully in Raid Shadow Legends, one of the best gacha titles in 2023. It is important to note that everyone can use any active code only once per account.

Method to redeem Raid Shadow Legends codes

You can use two methods to redeem the Raid Shadow Legends active codes: via the in-game method and the code redemption website. Both are quite easy and require only a few minutes.

Here are the steps you must follow to get freebies from the above-listed codes:

In-game method:

Launch Raid Shadow Legends on your device.

Tap the Main Menu button with three horizontal lines on the left side of the Bastion screen.

Click on the Promo Codes option.

Type or copy-paste the above-listed codes consecutively into the Enter Code box.

Hit the Claim button and collect all freebies from your in-game Inbox.

Code redemption website:

Visit the game’s official website at https://raidshadowlegends.com/.

Click on the REDEEM PROMO CODE button on the main menu bar.

Doing so will open a new window with the Enter Player ID and Enter Promo Code box.

Type your in-game ID into the former box and the code into the latter.

Hit the Confirm button and visit the in-game mailbox to claim all the freebies.

Notably, the codes are case-sensitive, and you must type them in the same format provided by Plarium.

List of all Raid Shadow Legends expired codes

Here is the list of all expired Raid Shadow Legends codes for December 2023:

Spooky2023

Undeadtreat

ILOVEGAMEGEEKSTRICKS

SPOOKY23

GETDELIANA23

READY4RAID

FIRESTARTER

SHADOWRAID

MIDGAME2023SEDUCER

GAMEGEEKSTRICKS23MOTHER

MIDGAME23EXECUTIONER

MIDGAME23GISCARD

DASPIEL23Chonoru

GETRAIDY

VLDLXRAID

MarSESP

That is the end of our Raid Shadow Legends codes for December 2023.