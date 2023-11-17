Esports & Gaming

Raid Shadow Legends: Champions tier list (November 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends
RSL tier list for November 2023 (Image via Plarium)

Raid Shadow Legends is a fantasy gacha game developed by Plarium for mobile and PC platforms. It features champions (playable characters), and you can form a team of four to play in various game modes. The title has over 700 characters and several possible team combinations, where each unit possesses a specific role, abilities, and elemental types.

Players are always looking for the best champions, but selecting one from such a huge roster can be challenging. In light of that, this article ranks all the champions in a tier list (based on their combat power in November 2023).

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Raid Shadow Legends champions in a tier list (November 2023)

This Raid Shadow Legends tier list ranks all the meta and nerfed champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective factions. Here are the details of each tier:

SS-tier: This tier includes the most powerful champions of each faction in the title. They possess high damage-dealing capabilities.

S-tier: The champions under this category are the second-best characters when it comes to mobility, damage dealing, and durability.

A tier: A-tier champions possess average utility and ordinary abilities in Raid Shadow Legends.

B tier: The weakest champions in the game fall under this banner. They provide little utility in battles and are not the best options to choose for battles.

Raid Shadow Legends: Shadowkin tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Harima
  • Genzin
  • Jingwon
  • Jintoro
  • Sachi
  • Lady Kimi
  • Hotatsu
  • Suiren
  • Yoshi the Drunkard
  • Riho Bonespear

S tier

  • Kunoichi
  • Oboro
  • Chonoru
  • Fanatic
  • Fenshi
  • Genbo the Dishonored
  • Burangiri
  • Gory

A tier

  • Toragi the Frog
  • Odachi
  • Lifetaker
  • Chani
  • Vagabond
  • Bloodmask

B tier

  • Bloodmask
  • Conscript
  • Infiltrator
  • Assassin
  • Marauder
  • Nobel

Raid Shadow Legends: High Elves tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Apothecary
  • Arbiter
  • Basileus Roanas
  • Battlesage
  • Belanor
  • Lyssandra
  • Vergis
  • Yannica
  • Deliana
  • Skeuramis

S tier

  • Elenaril
  • Elhain
  • Endalia
  • Heiress
  • Ithos
  • Luthiea
  • Supreme Elhain
  • Tayrel
  • Shirimani
  • Thenasil
  • Vergis
  • Yannica
  • Fencer

A tier

  • Exemplar
  • Royal Guard
  • Royal Huntsman
  • Hyria
  • Interceptor
  • Jinglehunter
  • Pyxniel
  • Reliquary
  • Tender

B tier

  • Adjudicator
  • Avenger
  • Magister
  • Marksman

Raid Shadow Legends: Dwarves tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Maulie Tankard
  • Melga Stellgirdle
  • Morag Bronzelock
  • Rearguard Sergeant
  • Rugnor Goldgleam
  • Grizzled Jarl
  • Tormin the Cold
  • Trunda Giltmallet
  • Runekeeper Dazdurk

S tier

  • Dilgol
  • Gala Longbrainds
  • Avir the Alchemage
  • Geomancer
  • Hurndig
  • Kurzad
  • Deepheart
  • Rock Breaker
  • Runic Warder
  • Madman

A tier

  • Underpriest Brogni
  • Baerdal Fellhammer
  • Mountain King
  • Cudgeler
  • Fodbor the Bard
  • Grumbler
  • Master Butcher
  • Hatchet Slinger
  • Gloril Brutebane
  • Honor Guard

B tier

  • Boltsmith
  • Bulwark
  • Stout Axeman
  • Samar Gemcursed
  • Beast Wrestler
  • Dolor Lorekeeper
  • Flailer
  • Painsmith
  • Perforator

Raid Shadow Legends: Banner Lords tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Archmage Hellmut
  • Arndulf
  • Baron
  • Black Knight
  • Eolfrig
  • Lady Quilen
  • Marichka the Unbreakable
  • Raglin
  • Septimus
  • Sethalia
  • Stag Knight
  • Taras the Fierce
  • Ursala the Mourner
  • Helio
  • Knight Errant
  • Lord Champfort

S tier

  • Cillian the Lucky
  • Alaric the Hooded
  • Azure
  • Gerhard the Stone
  • Lugan the Steadfast
  • Minaya
  • Oathbound
  • Richtoff the Bold
  • Riscarm
  • Rowan
  • Conquerer
  • Dagger

A tier

  • Chancellor Yasmin
  • Chevalier
  • Giscard the Sigiled
  • Hordin
  • Halberdier
  • Masked Fearmonger
  • Myrmidon
  • Preserver
  • Seneschal
  • Vanguard
  • Warcaster

B tier

  • Bombardier
  • Cataphract
  • Courtier
  • Crossbowman
  • Lordly Legionary
  • Questor
  • Steadfast Marshal
  • Valerie

Raid Shadow Legends: The Sacred Order tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Abbess
  • Armiger
  • Athel
  • Cardiel
  • Corvis the Corruptor
  • Cupidus
  • Deacon Armstrong
  • Errol
  • Fenax
  • Holsring
  • Martys
  • Romero Roshcard the Tower
  • Sir Nicholas
  • Supreme Athel
  • Venus

S tier

  • Aothar
  • Cardinal
  • Godseeker Aniri
  • Hope
  • Inquisitor Shamael
  • Juliana
  • Lightsworm
  • Lodric Falconheart
  • Mistress of Hymns
  • Mordecai
  • Sanctum Protector
  • Mother Superior
  • Relickeeper Sanguinia
  • Tallia

A tier

  • Astralon
  • Bushi
  • Canoness
  • Draconis
  • Frostbinger
  • Lamellar
  • Outlaw Monk
  • Penitent
  • Sanctioned Purifier
  • Solaris
  • Templar
  • Warpriest
  • Witness

B tier

  • Adriel
  • Chaplain
  • Confessor
  • Harrier
  • Headsman
  • Hospitaller
  • Judicator
  • Justiciar
  • Lady Estessa
  • Maiden
  • Missionary
  • Purgator
  • Renouncer

Raid Shadow Legends: Ogryn Tribes tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Bellower
  • Big ‘Un
  • Ceez
  • Ghrush the Mangler
  • Korugar Death-Bell
  • Lorn the Cutter
  • Maneater
  • Old Ghrukkus
  • Skullcrusher

S tier

  • Cagebreaker
  • Grimskin
  • Gurgoh
  • the Augur
  • Gurptuk Moss-Beard
  • Ignatius
  • Klodd Beastfeeder
  • Shamrock
  • Towering Titan
  • Uugo

A tier

  • Drokgul the Gaunt
  • Flesheater
  • Galkut
  • Geargrinder
  • Grunch Killjoy
  • Fortress Goon
  • Magmablood
  • Ogryn
  • Jaoler
  • Stoneskin
  • Wagonbane
  • War Mother

B tier

  • Furystoker
  • Mycolus
  • Occult Brawler
  • Pounder
  • Rocktooth
  • Ruffstone
  • Siegebreaker
  • Prundar
  • Shatterbones
  • Siegehulk

Raid Shadow Legends: Skinwalkers tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Akemtum
  • Khoronar
  • Norog
  • Basher
  • Cleopterix
  • Fayne
  • Gnishak Verminlord
  • Graybeard
  • Hakkorhn

S tier

  • Bloodpainter
  • Flesh-Tearer
  • Channeler
  • Steelskull
  • Gnarlhorn
  • Grappler
  • Reinbeast
  • Ursine
  • Longbeard
  • Samson the Masher

A-tier

  • Hoforees the Tusked
  • Icecrusher
  • Fleshmoner
  • Smashlord
  • Ursine Ironhide
  • Yaga the Insatiable
  • Warchief

B tier

  • Bloodhorn
  • Panthera
  • Ripper
  • Snorting Thug
  • Taurus

Raid Shadow Legends: Demonspawn tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Alure
  • Duchess Lilitu
  • Peydma
  • Prince Kymar
  • Tyrant Ixlimor
  • Umbral Enchantress
  • Cruetraxa
  • Drexthar Bloodtwin

S tier

  • Candraphon
  • Countess Lix
  • Excruciator
  • Fellhound
  • Gorlos
  • Hellmaw
  • Infernal Baroness
  • Inithwe Bloodtwin
  • Lord Shazar
  • Marquis
  • Nazana
  • Sicia Flametongue
  • Tainix Hateflower
  • Diabolist
  • Erinyes

A tier

  • Abyssal
  • Achak the Wendarin
  • Akoth the Seared
  • Hellgazer
  • Marquess
  • Skimfos the Consumed
  • Souldrinker
  • Tormentor

B tier

  • Hellborn Spite
  • Hellfang
  • Hound Spawn
  • Ifrit
  • Malbranche
  • Mortu-Macaab
  • Tarshon

Raid Shadow Legends: Dark Elves tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Astralith
  • Blind Seer
  • Coldheart
  • Fang Cleric
  • Foli
  • Ghostborn
  • Kael
  • Kaiden
  • Lanakis the Chosen
  • Lydia the Deathsiren
  • Madame Serris
  • Noct the Paralyzer
  • Pain Keeper
  • Rae
  • Supreme Kael

S tier

  • Crimson Helm
  • Delver
  • Lua
  • Luria
  • Tramaria
  • Ultan of the Shell
  • Zavia
  • Psylar
  • Rian the Conjurer
  • Spider
  • Spirithost
  • Visix the Unbowed
  • Vizier Ovelis
  • Paragon

A tier

  • Captain Temila
  • Eviscerator
  • Hexweaver
  • Judge
  • Mystic Hand
  • Queen Eva
  • Warden

B-tier

  • Harvester
  • Steel Bowyer
  • Wanderer
  • Retainer
  • Ruel the Huntmaster

Raid Shadow Legends: Sylvan Watchers tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Searsha The Charred
  • Claidna
  • Elva Autumnborn
  • Oella
  • King Gallcobar

S tier

  • White Dryad Nia
  • Ruella
  • Greenwarden Ruarc
  • Locwain
  • Wyrennon the Silken

A tier

  • Ailil
  • Kellan the Shrike
  • Enda Moonbeam
  • Mistrider Daithi
  • Myciliac Priest Orn
  • Duedan the Runic
  • Shadowbow Tirlac

B tier

  • Cormac the Highpeak
  • Pathfinder Cait
  • Margrave Greenhawk

Raid Shadow Legends: Barbarians tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Scyl of the Drakes
  • Tuhanarak
  • Valkyrie
  • Warmaiden
  • Fahrakin the Fat
  • High Khatun
  • Opardin Clanfather
  • Hoskarul
  • Skytouched Shaman
  • Skirmisher
  • Ursuga Warcaller
  • Elder Skarg

S tier

  • Altan
  • Alika
  • Atur
  • Armina
  • Kantra the Cyclone
  • Valla
  • Soulbound Bowyer
  • Zephyr Sniper
  • Teshada
  • Sikara
  • Sentinel

A tier

  • Aina
  • Dunestrider
  • Haarken Greatblade
  • Kallia
  • Elder
  • Baroth the Bloodsoaked
  • Yakari the Scourge
  • Berserker
  • Suwai Firstborn
  • Tigersoul

B tier

  • Ragemonger
  • Jotun
  • Ox
  • Woad-Painted
  • Bloodbraid
  • Scrapper
  • Hill Nomad
  • Maeve

Raid Shadow Legends: Lizardmen tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Aox the Rememberer
  • Deacomorph
  • Fu-Sha
  • Krisk the Ageless
  • Ramantu Drakesblood
  • Rhazin Scarhide

S tier

  • Basilisk
  • Broadmaw
  • Drake
  • Gator
  • Pythion
  • Roxam

A tier

  • Bogwalker
  • Haruspex
  • Jarang
  • Jareg
  • Jizoh
  • Skathix
  • Skull Lord Var-Gall
  • Venomage
  • Vergumkaar
  • Skullsworn
  • Slasher
  • Slitherbrute

B tier

  • Flinger
  • Hurier
  • Metalshaper
  • Muckstalker
  • Quargan the Crowned
  • Skink

Raid Shadow Legends: Orcs tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Angar
  • Danag Skullreap
  • Dhukk the Pierced
  • Galek
  • Gomlok Skyhide
  • Irom Brago
  • Kreela Witch-Arm
  • Supreme Galek
  • Tagoar
  • Trumborr
  • Tuhak the Wanderer
  • Warlord
  • Bonekeeper
  • Grohak the Bloodied

S tier

  • King Garog
  • Nogdar the Headhunter
  • Seer
  • Merouka
  • Old Hermit Jorrg
  • Robar
  • Sandlashed Survivor
  • Shaman
  • Teela Goremane
  • Ultimate Galek
  • Veteran
  • Vrask
  • Zargala

A tier

  • Bloodfeather
  • Chopper
  • Deathchanter
  • Ironclad
  • Pigsticker
  • Raider
  • Ripperfist
  • Terrorbeast
  • Toturehelm
  • Twinclaw Disciple
  • Wyvernbane

B tier

  • Goremask
  • Huntress
  • Spikehead
  • Totem
  • Treefeller

Raid Shadow Legends: Undead Hordes tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Bad-el-Kazar
  • Doomscreech
  • Drowned Bloatwraith
  • Ma’Shalled
  • Nekhret the Freat
  • Rotos the Lost Groom
  • Saito
  • Seducer
  • Seeker
  • Siptu the Lost Bride
  • Skartosis
  • Bloodgorged
  • Corpse Collector
  • Frozen Banshee

S tier

  • Anax
  • Balthus Drauglord
  • Gogorab
  • Harvest Jack
  • Husk
  • Lich
  • Little Miss Annie
  • Mausoleum Mage
  • Nethril
  • Suzerain Katonn
  • Temptress
  • Wogoth
  • Urost the Soulcage
  • Zelotah

A tier

  • Banshee
  • Bone Knight
  • Catacomb
  • Councilor
  • Corpulent Cadaver
  • Dark Elhain
  • Defiled Sinner
  • Elegaius
  • Gravenchill Killer
  • Grinner
  • Hexia
  • Arbalester
  • Ghoulish Ranger
  • Hollow

B tier

  • Amarantine Skeleton
  • Sorceress
  • Crypt-King Graal
  • Dark Athel
  • Stitched Beast
  • Karam
  • Rotting Mage
  • Wretch

Raid Shadow Legends: Knight Revenant tier list

youtube-cover

SS tier

  • Aeshma
  • Doompriest
  • Georgid the Breaker
  • Miscreated Monster
  • Rector Drath
  • Sinesha
  • Skullcrown
  • Soulless
  • Theurgist
  • Whisper

S tier

  • Arcanist
  • Bystophus
  • Crypt Sitch
  • Deathless
  • Executioner
  • Golden Reaper
  • Hegemon
  • Pestilus
  • Renegade
  • Sepulcher Sentinel
  • Tomb Lord
  • Thea the Tomb Angel
  • Wurlim Frostking

A tier

  • Coffin Smasher
  • Gladiator
  • Guardian
  • Kytis
  • Narma the Returned
  • Necrohunte
  • Pitiless One

B tier

  • Acolyte
  • Bergoth the Malformed
  • Crimson Slayer
  • Centurion
  • Daywalker
  • Faceless
  • Magus
  • Pharsalas Gravedirt
  • Versult the Grim

Check out the latest tier list for League of Legends: Wild Rift to stay ahead of your opponents.

