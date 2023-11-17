Raid Shadow Legends: Champions tier list (November 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends is a fantasy gacha game developed by Plarium for mobile and PC platforms. It features champions (playable characters), and you can form a team of four to play in various game modes. The title has over 700 characters and several possible team combinations, where each unit possesses a specific role, abilities, and elemental types.

Players are always looking for the best champions, but selecting one from such a huge roster can be challenging. In light of that, this article ranks all the champions in a tier list (based on their combat power in November 2023).

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Raid Shadow Legends champions in a tier list (November 2023)

This Raid Shadow Legends tier list ranks all the meta and nerfed champions into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective factions. Here are the details of each tier:

SS-tier: This tier includes the most powerful champions of each faction in the title. They possess high damage-dealing capabilities.

S-tier: The champions under this category are the second-best characters when it comes to mobility, damage dealing, and durability.

A tier: A-tier champions possess average utility and ordinary abilities in Raid Shadow Legends.

B tier: The weakest champions in the game fall under this banner. They provide little utility in battles and are not the best options to choose for battles.

Raid Shadow Legends: Shadowkin tier list

SS tier

Harima

Genzin

Jingwon

Jintoro

Sachi

Lady Kimi

Hotatsu

Suiren

Yoshi the Drunkard

Riho Bonespear

S tier

Kunoichi

Oboro

Chonoru

Fanatic

Fenshi

Genbo the Dishonored

Burangiri

Gory

A tier

Toragi the Frog

Odachi

Lifetaker

Chani

Vagabond

Bloodmask

B tier

Bloodmask

Conscript

Infiltrator

Assassin

Marauder

Nobel

Raid Shadow Legends: High Elves tier list

SS tier

Apothecary

Arbiter

Basileus Roanas

Battlesage

Belanor

Lyssandra

Vergis

Yannica

Deliana

Skeuramis

S tier

Elenaril

Elhain

Endalia

Heiress

Ithos

Luthiea

Supreme Elhain

Tayrel

Shirimani

Thenasil

Vergis

Yannica

Fencer

A tier

Exemplar

Royal Guard

Royal Huntsman

Hyria

Interceptor

Jinglehunter

Pyxniel

Reliquary

Tender

B tier

Adjudicator

Avenger

Magister

Marksman

Raid Shadow Legends: Dwarves tier list

SS tier

Maulie Tankard

Melga Stellgirdle

Morag Bronzelock

Rearguard Sergeant

Rugnor Goldgleam

Grizzled Jarl

Tormin the Cold

Trunda Giltmallet

Runekeeper Dazdurk

S tier

Dilgol

Gala Longbrainds

Avir the Alchemage

Geomancer

Hurndig

Kurzad

Deepheart

Rock Breaker

Runic Warder

Madman

A tier

Underpriest Brogni

Baerdal Fellhammer

Mountain King

Cudgeler

Fodbor the Bard

Grumbler

Master Butcher

Hatchet Slinger

Gloril Brutebane

Honor Guard

B tier

Boltsmith

Bulwark

Stout Axeman

Samar Gemcursed

Beast Wrestler

Dolor Lorekeeper

Flailer

Painsmith

Perforator

Raid Shadow Legends: Banner Lords tier list

SS tier

Archmage Hellmut

Arndulf

Baron

Black Knight

Eolfrig

Lady Quilen

Marichka the Unbreakable

Raglin

Septimus

Sethalia

Stag Knight

Taras the Fierce

Ursala the Mourner

Helio

Knight Errant

Lord Champfort

S tier

Cillian the Lucky

Alaric the Hooded

Azure

Gerhard the Stone

Lugan the Steadfast

Minaya

Oathbound

Richtoff the Bold

Riscarm

Rowan

Conquerer

Dagger

A tier

Chancellor Yasmin

Chevalier

Giscard the Sigiled

Hordin

Halberdier

Masked Fearmonger

Myrmidon

Preserver

Seneschal

Vanguard

Warcaster

B tier

Bombardier

Cataphract

Courtier

Crossbowman

Lordly Legionary

Questor

Steadfast Marshal

Valerie

Raid Shadow Legends: The Sacred Order tier list

SS tier

Abbess

Armiger

Athel

Cardiel

Corvis the Corruptor

Cupidus

Deacon Armstrong

Errol

Fenax

Holsring

Martys

Romero Roshcard the Tower

Sir Nicholas

Supreme Athel

Venus

S tier

Aothar

Cardinal

Godseeker Aniri

Hope

Inquisitor Shamael

Juliana

Lightsworm

Lodric Falconheart

Mistress of Hymns

Mordecai

Sanctum Protector

Mother Superior

Relickeeper Sanguinia

Tallia

A tier

Astralon

Bushi

Canoness

Draconis

Frostbinger

Lamellar

Outlaw Monk

Penitent

Sanctioned Purifier

Solaris

Templar

Warpriest

Witness

B tier

Adriel

Chaplain

Confessor

Harrier

Headsman

Hospitaller

Judicator

Justiciar

Lady Estessa

Maiden

Missionary

Purgator

Renouncer

Raid Shadow Legends: Ogryn Tribes tier list

SS tier

Bellower

Big ‘Un

Ceez

Ghrush the Mangler

Korugar Death-Bell

Lorn the Cutter

Maneater

Old Ghrukkus

Skullcrusher

S tier

Cagebreaker

Grimskin

Gurgoh

the Augur

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Ignatius

Klodd Beastfeeder

Shamrock

Towering Titan

Uugo

A tier

Drokgul the Gaunt

Flesheater

Galkut

Geargrinder

Grunch Killjoy

Fortress Goon

Magmablood

Ogryn

Jaoler

Stoneskin

Wagonbane

War Mother

B tier

Furystoker

Mycolus

Occult Brawler

Pounder

Rocktooth

Ruffstone

Siegebreaker

Prundar

Shatterbones

Siegehulk

Raid Shadow Legends: Skinwalkers tier list

SS tier

Akemtum

Khoronar

Norog

Basher

Cleopterix

Fayne

Gnishak Verminlord

Graybeard

Hakkorhn

S tier

Bloodpainter

Flesh-Tearer

Channeler

Steelskull

Gnarlhorn

Grappler

Reinbeast

Ursine

Longbeard

Samson the Masher

A-tier

Hoforees the Tusked

Icecrusher

Fleshmoner

Smashlord

Ursine Ironhide

Yaga the Insatiable

Warchief

B tier

Bloodhorn

Panthera

Ripper

Snorting Thug

Taurus

Raid Shadow Legends: Demonspawn tier list

SS tier

Alure

Duchess Lilitu

Peydma

Prince Kymar

Tyrant Ixlimor

Umbral Enchantress

Cruetraxa

Drexthar Bloodtwin

S tier

Candraphon

Countess Lix

Excruciator

Fellhound

Gorlos

Hellmaw

Infernal Baroness

Inithwe Bloodtwin

Lord Shazar

Marquis

Nazana

Sicia Flametongue

Tainix Hateflower

Diabolist

Erinyes

A tier

Abyssal

Achak the Wendarin

Akoth the Seared

Hellgazer

Marquess

Skimfos the Consumed

Souldrinker

Tormentor

B tier

Hellborn Spite

Hellfang

Hound Spawn

Ifrit

Malbranche

Mortu-Macaab

Tarshon

Raid Shadow Legends: Dark Elves tier list

SS tier

Astralith

Blind Seer

Coldheart

Fang Cleric

Foli

Ghostborn

Kael

Kaiden

Lanakis the Chosen

Lydia the Deathsiren

Madame Serris

Noct the Paralyzer

Pain Keeper

Rae

Supreme Kael

S tier

Crimson Helm

Delver

Lua

Luria

Tramaria

Ultan of the Shell

Zavia

Psylar

Rian the Conjurer

Spider

Spirithost

Visix the Unbowed

Vizier Ovelis

Paragon

A tier

Captain Temila

Eviscerator

Hexweaver

Judge

Mystic Hand

Queen Eva

Warden

B-tier

Harvester

Steel Bowyer

Wanderer

Retainer

Ruel the Huntmaster

Raid Shadow Legends: Sylvan Watchers tier list

SS tier

Searsha The Charred

Claidna

Elva Autumnborn

Oella

King Gallcobar

S tier

White Dryad Nia

Ruella

Greenwarden Ruarc

Locwain

Wyrennon the Silken

A tier

Ailil

Kellan the Shrike

Enda Moonbeam

Mistrider Daithi

Myciliac Priest Orn

Duedan the Runic

Shadowbow Tirlac

B tier

Cormac the Highpeak

Pathfinder Cait

Margrave Greenhawk

Raid Shadow Legends: Barbarians tier list

SS tier

Scyl of the Drakes

Tuhanarak

Valkyrie

Warmaiden

Fahrakin the Fat

High Khatun

Opardin Clanfather

Hoskarul

Skytouched Shaman

Skirmisher

Ursuga Warcaller

Elder Skarg

S tier

Altan

Alika

Atur

Armina

Kantra the Cyclone

Valla

Soulbound Bowyer

Zephyr Sniper

Teshada

Sikara

Sentinel

A tier

Aina

Dunestrider

Haarken Greatblade

Kallia

Elder

Baroth the Bloodsoaked

Yakari the Scourge

Berserker

Suwai Firstborn

Tigersoul

B tier

Ragemonger

Jotun

Ox

Woad-Painted

Bloodbraid

Scrapper

Hill Nomad

Maeve

Raid Shadow Legends: Lizardmen tier list

SS tier

Aox the Rememberer

Deacomorph

Fu-Sha

Krisk the Ageless

Ramantu Drakesblood

Rhazin Scarhide

S tier

Basilisk

Broadmaw

Drake

Gator

Pythion

Roxam

A tier

Bogwalker

Haruspex

Jarang

Jareg

Jizoh

Skathix

Skull Lord Var-Gall

Venomage

Vergumkaar

Skullsworn

Slasher

Slitherbrute

B tier

Flinger

Hurier

Metalshaper

Muckstalker

Quargan the Crowned

Skink

Raid Shadow Legends: Orcs tier list

SS tier

Angar

Danag Skullreap

Dhukk the Pierced

Galek

Gomlok Skyhide

Irom Brago

Kreela Witch-Arm

Supreme Galek

Tagoar

Trumborr

Tuhak the Wanderer

Warlord

Bonekeeper

Grohak the Bloodied

S tier

King Garog

Nogdar the Headhunter

Seer

Merouka

Old Hermit Jorrg

Robar

Sandlashed Survivor

Shaman

Teela Goremane

Ultimate Galek

Veteran

Vrask

Zargala

A tier

Bloodfeather

Chopper

Deathchanter

Ironclad

Pigsticker

Raider

Ripperfist

Terrorbeast

Toturehelm

Twinclaw Disciple

Wyvernbane

B tier

Goremask

Huntress

Spikehead

Totem

Treefeller

Raid Shadow Legends: Undead Hordes tier list

SS tier

Bad-el-Kazar

Doomscreech

Drowned Bloatwraith

Ma’Shalled

Nekhret the Freat

Rotos the Lost Groom

Saito

Seducer

Seeker

Siptu the Lost Bride

Skartosis

Bloodgorged

Corpse Collector

Frozen Banshee

S tier

Anax

Balthus Drauglord

Gogorab

Harvest Jack

Husk

Lich

Little Miss Annie

Mausoleum Mage

Nethril

Suzerain Katonn

Temptress

Wogoth

Urost the Soulcage

Zelotah

A tier

Banshee

Bone Knight

Catacomb

Councilor

Corpulent Cadaver

Dark Elhain

Defiled Sinner

Elegaius

Gravenchill Killer

Grinner

Hexia

Arbalester

Ghoulish Ranger

Hollow

B tier

Amarantine Skeleton

Sorceress

Crypt-King Graal

Dark Athel

Stitched Beast

Karam

Rotting Mage

Wretch

Raid Shadow Legends: Knight Revenant tier list

SS tier

Aeshma

Doompriest

Georgid the Breaker

Miscreated Monster

Rector Drath

Sinesha

Skullcrown

Soulless

Theurgist

Whisper

S tier

Arcanist

Bystophus

Crypt Sitch

Deathless

Executioner

Golden Reaper

Hegemon

Pestilus

Renegade

Sepulcher Sentinel

Tomb Lord

Thea the Tomb Angel

Wurlim Frostking

A tier

Coffin Smasher

Gladiator

Guardian

Kytis

Narma the Returned

Necrohunte

Pitiless One

B tier

Acolyte

Bergoth the Malformed

Crimson Slayer

Centurion

Daywalker

Faceless

Magus

Pharsalas Gravedirt

Versult the Grim

This is the end of our Raid Shadow Legends tier list for November 2023.