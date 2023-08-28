5 best tips to win more matches in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift has become increasingly popular in the MOBA community. The mobile gaming sector is booming, and Riot Games wasted no time in diving into the market. League of Legends: Wild Rift is introducing more perks for winning matches, and players are rushing in to join and rank up. However, some have found it tough to grab a win.

MOBA games rely on teamwork and communication, but notching up victories in League of Legends: Wild Rift is not impossible. Riot Games introduced rank tiers similar to the game's PC version. As you win matches, you slowly ascend and become one of the best players in the game. However, it requires focus and diligence.

Thus, these five tips will help you prevail in matches and rank up quickly in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Play regularly, learn multiple roles, and more tips to win matches in League of Legends: Wild Rift

1) Play more matches

League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Mastering match technicalities and champions is an important aspect of League of Legends: Wild Rift. You can only understand the game by playing more. The constant competition will enhance your gaming nous, champion analysis, and tactical insight.

Moreover, it will increase your vision, understanding, and patience. Creating a strategy is a key element, and hence, overcoming your apprehension will help deliver the right options.

2) Use easy-to-handle champions in ranking matches

There are more than 100 champions in this game. Certain options are easy to play, whereas tough ones require a lot of practice. Hence, it is important to choose a champion that helps you build the blocks in this game.

Easy champions will boost your win rate in League of Legends: Wild Rift, as they will help you understand the objectives of the match. Additionally, these champions rank high in the tier list.

You can focus on aiding different lanes in the map rather than trying to play a difficult champion, which eventually affects your map awareness and ruins any strategic insight. Practicing tough champions in normal matches is preferable before moving on to ranked fixtures.

3) Learn multiple roles

Roles in League of Legends: Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

A crucial step towards winning matches in League of Legends: Wild Rift is learning to play multiple roles. These are divided into five positions: support, solo, mid, duo, and jungle. It is recommended to learn at least two roles. Banning phases in ranked matches and teammates unable to compromise lanes may affect your chances of victory.

Roles like jungle and support are the easiest to learn. Therefore, if you can play in any one of the five positions, try and learn another role, preferably jungle or support, to recover from any in-game complications. This will eventually result in better performances and yield wins.

4) Try to master carry champions

There are various champions that can inflict huge amounts of damage. Few even have the capability of placing the team in a strong position in the early game, which allows their teammates to provide enough support to see the match through.

On the other hand, some champions can change the outcome of the game in the latter stages due to their high damage-dealing abilities and adequate item usage.

Therefore, it's smart to have a couple of carry champions at your disposal. Upon mastering a carry champion, you can push your team's kill count singlehandedly, thus maximizing your possibilities of winning matches.

5) Play with your friends

Professional players have spoken about the importance of playing with friends or acquaintances in Wild Rift. A team consisting of familiar faces will prevent trolling or random picks. Furthermore, everyone would know their role, which increases team chemistry and cohesion.

Additionally, you would know the strengths and weaknesses of your friends and arrange the lineup accordingly. A solidified team and strategy will enhance dominance in the course of the match. Along with that, a game becomes more fun if played with friends.

In conclusion, these five tips will boost your League of Legends: Wild Rift win rate. However, there's no substitute for rigorous practice and assessment. Let us know in the comments which tip helped you the most to win matches.