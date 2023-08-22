5 best League of Legends: Wild Rift champions for beginners to master (2023)

League of Legends: Wild Rift has constantly been evolving with new champions, items, and gameplay improvements in recent updates. The MMO is also slowly capturing a large share of the global mobile gaming market. Due to the constant changes, beginners are often confused regarding the best champions to master before moving to higher ranks.

This article will cover the five best champions right now for beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Jinx, Garen, and more make the list of champions for beginners to master in League of Legends: Wild Rift 2023

A beginner would look to find the best champions to conquer the wild rift. The game has a few technicalities, and Riot Games has been giving updates quite often, slowly adding more champions and gameplay elements from the PC version to the mobile version. Moreover, the champions have to be easy for new players to understand and master.

Thus, this list below makes up of S or A-tier champions of 2023 which can be mastered by beginners from the get-go.

1) Aatrox

Aatrox is a fearful name in the game's PC version, and to little surprise, League of Legends: Wild Rift has become a hunting zone for the Deathbringer. He is mainly a solo laner, but he is great in the jungle as well. He is known for his massive damage, mobility, and crowd-control abilities, making him a top-tier champion in all aspects.

Aatrox is an early-game monster. The correct usage of “The Darkin Blade” ability can give you a lead on farming against the opponent. The combo of The Darkin Blade and Umbral Dash is also powerful enough to kill off multiple champions at once during the early phase.

In the late game, if you build the correct items, he becomes more or less invincible. The massive life steals and damage is fearful for the opponents. Moreover, he is a great champion for beginners to don.

2) Warwick

Warwick is one of the names that will be remembered throughout the game’s existence, irrespective of the platform. The werewolf is one of the oldest and most reliable entities in this MOBA. The Uncaged Wrath of Zaun is a great choice for beginners to master the jungle role.

As a jungle fighter, spending most of the early game in the jungle to farm quickly is advisable. The quick farming will impact largely upon the laning support and capturing monsters in the jungle. Warwick becomes a clear threat after reaching level 5.

Warwick must be played sneakily in the late game. As other laners would garner more health or damage, it is important to use Warwick only for assassinating the squishy champions. The jungler's purpose is to help the whole team throughout the map of League of Legends: Wild Rift. Therefore, targeting the right opponent champions will change the game in your favor.

3) Garen

A beginners' champion list of League of Legends: Wild Rift is always incomplete without including the mighty warrior of Demacia, Garen. He is a major choice for beginners in the baron lane. Garen becomes a great screen in front of your team's damage dealers and constantly pokes the enemies in the right manner.

In the early game, Garen is an able tank fighter that holds himself against high early-game damage dealers. He is tough to kill and, therefore, creates certain nerve-wracking notions in the opponent’s team.

Garen is a tank in front of the whole team in the late game. He becomes a great support to the squishy champions to target and slay their enemies. His ultimate, Demacian Justice, disseminates the opponents during team fights. In short, he is the typical tank fighter in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

4) Jinx

Jinx is a champion in League of Legends: Wild Rift who has her own animated series on Netflix. A popular character all over the world, this dragon laner is a major character in the whole franchise. Her abilities make her a commendable attack damage carrier in the wild rift.

The early game must be played a little carefully with Jinx. Her attack prowess and squishiness often make her a popular target for junglers. Her mana cost is also a point to worry about in the early game. Therefore, play Jinx carefully and farm quickly to get the required items and level up.

If you don't think Jinx is not a good choice anymore, wait till you play her in the late game in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Her combo of Zap and Flame Chompers abilities is lethal in the late game. As an ADC ( Attack Damage Carrier), it is important to stay behind the team and lead from behind. Jinx is a great champion for beginners to master, and once you learn it, there’s no going back.

5) Vladimir

Vladimir is the crimson reaper of League of Legends: Wild Rift. Mages have massive attacking potential, and Vladimir is one that uses his abilities to dominate opponents. He has a unique mechanic wherein he uses his own health to activate his abilities. Being a new champion in the game, you can expect him to remain a notable pick until the end of the year.

Enemies need to keep a distance from Vladimir in the early game. However, if you bait them correctly, his Transfusion and Sanguine Pool abilities become extremely effective. Since Sanguin Pool makes him invincible for a couple of seconds, he can take damage while your team jungler finishes off the opponent during a fight.

Vladimir is also a nuisance in the late game. Hemoplague is a crowd-control ability, and combining it with his other abilities allows him to deal damage to every hero around him. Vladimir becomes a key player in late-game team fights, often initiating and trapping opponents.