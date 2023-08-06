Wild Rift tier list for August 2023

Keeping track of the League of Legends Wild Rift tier list is crucial for players, as it helps them choose the best-performing champions for their team in each meta. Riot Games, the developers of the MOBA title, keep bringing new patch updates, and with each of these, they adjust the abilities of their heroes. This makes it harder for gamers to find the right champions for their teams.

There are 90 champions in the title, and the roster is constantly growing. This article has separated these heroes into different classes based on their roles on the Wild Rift tier list.

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for August: Best champions in the current patch (4.3a) to enhance your chances of winning

The latest 4.3a patch update has brought a lot of changes in the Wild Rift tier list over the last month. With the introduction of Vladimir, The Crimson Reaper, and plenty of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to some heroes in the title, this hero ranking will help you choose the right heroes for the 5v5 ranked matches.

Top/Baron Laners

Camille is among the best Top Laners in the title. (Image via Riot Games)

The Top/Baron Laners have to face their enemies alone for most of the game. Therefore, they need to have a high HP. Assassins, Tanks, and Fighter champions, therefore, prove to be a great fit for this lane.

Due to their buffed HP, these champions are great crowd controllers as well. The Wild Rift tier list for Top Laners is as follows:

S tier: Camille, Gragas, Renekton, Wukong, Jayce, Fiora.

Camille, Gragas, Renekton, Wukong, Jayce, Fiora. A tier: Akali, Riven, Rengar, Jax, Sion, Graves, Darius, Irelia, Gwen, Malphite.

Akali, Riven, Rengar, Jax, Sion, Graves, Darius, Irelia, Gwen, Malphite. B tier: Dr Mundo, Sett, Pantheon, Olaf, Lucian, Trydamere, Yone, Zed, Kennen, Ornn.

Dr Mundo, Sett, Pantheon, Olaf, Lucian, Trydamere, Yone, Zed, Kennen, Ornn. C tier: Akshan, Diana, Nasus, Teemo, Thresh, Singed, Yasuo, Vayne.

Mid Laners

Katarina is an S tier Mid Laner in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

The middle of the park is the playground for Mages and Assassin champions. With high damage-dealing ability, and moderate to higher HP, these heroes take part in prolonged team fights and assert dominance in the area.

These champions also move to jungles to provide backups to their Junglers if needed. Follow this Wild Rift tier list to find the best of them for your team:

S tier: Ahri, Akali, Diana, Irelia, Katarina, Kassadin, Karma.

Ahri, Akali, Diana, Irelia, Katarina, Kassadin, Karma. A tier: Zed, Gragas, Lucian, Jayce, Corki, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Ziggs, Yone, Veigar, Vladimir.

Zed, Gragas, Lucian, Jayce, Corki, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Ziggs, Yone, Veigar, Vladimir. B tier: Fizz, Graves, Akshan, Kayle, Ekko, Fizz, Singed, Graves, Galio, Annie.

Fizz, Graves, Akshan, Kayle, Ekko, Fizz, Singed, Graves, Galio, Annie. C tier: Aurelion Sol, Brand, Pantheon, Seraphine, Kennen, Lux, Morgana.

Dragon Laners

Samira has received a buff in the latest League of Legends Wild Rift patch update. (Image via Riot Games)

The Dragon Laners are mostly Marksman heroes in League of Legends Wild Rift. These champions have a low HP, and they need a lot of items to get their best performance out in the game. Therefore, they rely heavily on farming, and often team up with the Support heroes in their team for healing.

However, Marksmen are the highest damage dealers and usually get the most kills by the end of a match. The Wild Rift tier list below will help you find the best of these Dragon Laners in the current meta:

S tier: Caitlyn, Samria, Kai’Sa, Ezreal, Vayne, Xayah.

Caitlyn, Samria, Kai’Sa, Ezreal, Vayne, Xayah. A tier: Jhin, Corki, Varus, Miss Fortune, Jinx, Twitch, Ziggs.

Jhin, Corki, Varus, Miss Fortune, Jinx, Twitch, Ziggs. B tier: Veigar, Tristana, Brand, Karma, Lux, Seraphine.

Veigar, Tristana, Brand, Karma, Lux, Seraphine. C tier: Senna, Ashe, Draven, Orianna, Akshan.

Best Junglers

Wukong is an S tier hero. (Image via Riot Games)

Junglers are not the type of champions who get a lot of kills early in the game. However, their main objective is to farm faster by finishing the jungle objective, to help their teammates build faster by buying items. These heroes have impressive damage output, but not enough HP.

Therefore, they mostly arrive in team fights to finish off retreating enemies with low health. Find the best Junglers for your team from the Wild Rift tier list below:

S tier: Lee Yin, Kha’Zix, Wukong, Evelynn, Shyvana, Wukong, Xin Zhao, Gwen.

Lee Yin, Kha’Zix, Wukong, Evelynn, Shyvana, Wukong, Xin Zhao, Gwen. A tier: Amunu, Master Yi, Jarvan IV, Camille, Ekko, Gragas, Morgana, Riven, Vi, Rammus.

Amunu, Master Yi, Jarvan IV, Camille, Ekko, Gragas, Morgana, Riven, Vi, Rammus. B tier: Olaf, Fizz, Fiora, Nautilius, Diana, Graves, Pantheon, Rengar, Nunu & Willump.

Olaf, Fizz, Fiora, Nautilius, Diana, Graves, Pantheon, Rengar, Nunu & Willump. D tier: Dr. Mundo, Jax, irelia, Yone, Trydamere.

Best Support heroes

Nami in the MOBA title (Image via Riot Games)

Support champions are probably the most neglected champions in League of Legends Wild Rift. However, they have significant importance, especially for the Marksmen in the title. These low-HP heroes rely heavily on Support to keep themselves alive in prolonged fights.

Here is the Wild Rift tier list for the best Support heroes for your team in the MOBA title.

S tier: Karma, Rakan, Nami, Thresh.

Karma, Rakan, Nami, Thresh. A tier: Ashe, Lulu, Alister, Yuumi, Galio, Janna, Leona, Braum, Pyke, Nautilius, Senna.

Ashe, Lulu, Alister, Yuumi, Galio, Janna, Leona, Braum, Pyke, Nautilius, Senna. B tier: Morgana, Lux, Sett, Serphine, Doraka, Sona.

Morgana, Lux, Sett, Serphine, Doraka, Sona. C tier: Blitzcrank, Nasus, Shen.

That concludes the list of the best-performing champions in the title. Follow this League of Legends Wild Rift tier list to find the best champions for your team.