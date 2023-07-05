League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.3 to introduce Fighting Spirit season - Release date, new champions, and more

League of Legends Wild Rift’s Patch 4.3 is coming up very soon in July. Riot Games announced the news on the game’s official Twitter account, and players can expect to see plenty of changes. One of the major highlights of Patch 4.3 is the introduction of new champions, significantly expanding the already diverse roster. Additionally, Riot Games has prepared a series of engaging events that will be launched alongside the patch. Two different passes will also be introduced, allowing players to get more resources.

League of Legends Wild Rift might not be available globally as of writing, but this hasn’t stopped the developers from working hard on the game. Since the soft launch, the game has expanded with new heroes, events, and more. Patch 4.3 could be a vital update due to the exciting changes it’s going to make.

When will patch 4.3 go live in League of Legends Wild Rift?

The official video states that the upcoming patch will go live on July 16. Titled Fighting Spirit, the highlight of the patch will be three new characters:

Nilah

Vladimir

Hecarim

The upcoming roster additions seem pretty diverse, as the potential roles of all three are quite different. Vladimir could be an especially interesting entry due to his in-game abilities that allow him to leech an opponent’s life points.

The new patch will include reworks for Jenna and Annie, and some of their abilities will be changed to make them more viable in the meta. The rework contains an overhaul of the rune system as well.

Once the changes are active, you'll have more flexibility in terms of team composition. There will also be some big changes to map vision and support items will be enhanced to make League of Legends Wild Rift’s meta much more dynamic.

League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3 events

The upcoming update will introduce the Soul Fighter event, letting players fight 1v1. The mode will be available in the second half of July 2023 and includes a narrative campaign. This is expected to be popular with the player base as the event focuses on solo (rather than team-based) action and skills.

League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3 Wild Pass

Once the new patch goes live, you'll be able to access two Wild Passes simultaneously, and as you progress, you'll be able to unlock more bonuses. The upcoming Wild Pass duo will feature thematic skins for Yumi and Thresh.

That’s not all, as the upcoming patch will introduce Mecha, Soul Fighter, and Stargazer-themed skins for several champions. With so much coming up, you'll definitely want to make the most of the opportunity to maximize the rewards you earn.

