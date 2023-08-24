5 hardest League of Legends: Wild Rift champions to master (2023)

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a major game in the MOBA genre. Certain champions in this game are quite difficult to master easily. They heavily depend on combos, technicalities, and passiveness of their respective abilities. Hence, this refined list will contain every bit of information that you need to know about the champions that are difficult to master in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Abilities dependent on a lot of quick movement, combos, and passive abilities are often tough to handle in this MOBA game. Moreover, these champions will have a null impact on the game if the technical features are not implemented properly in the match.

Therefore, these are the five hardest champions to master in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

1) Corki

Corki is a late-game monster. He is one of the top-ranking champions in the tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Corki is a difficult champion to master due to his ability set being more passive-oriented. Moreover, his gameplay relies on combos and agile movement. Having said that, he is tough for opponents to counter properly.

Tier: S-tier

Primary lane: Duo lane

Role: Marksman

Abilities: Hextech Munitions (Passive), Phosphorus Bomb, Valkyrie, Gatling Gun, Missile Barrage

He is mainly played in the duo lane as a marksman. His passive ability, The Package, is vital for Corki to activate the other abilities properly.

It should necessarily be collected from the base as soon as it comes, as it results in an increase in movement speed and the damage power of the Valkyrie ability. This complicated technical notion makes it one of the hardest champions to master in the Wild Rift.

2) Fiora

Fiora is one of the strongest champions of the game. Her abilities are difficult to master as swift gameplay will depend upon the quickness and combo striking ability of the player, which requires practice.

She is well-known for her versatile nature, which is effective in a match. Moreover, Fiora is popular as a carry champion, and players pick her to rank up quickly in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Tier: S+ tier

Primary Lane: Solo/Baron Lane

Role: Fighter

Abilities: Duelist's Dance (Passive), Lunge, Riposte, Bladework, Grand Challenge

Fiora's ultimate, Grand Challenge, is a complicated affair. It reveals four delicate points of the opponent where it will receive the highest damage. You will have to use other abilities, like Lunge, and quickly move all around enemies to eliminate them.

This tough method makes players use the ultimate ability in the wrong way, leading to opponents swiftly running away from dangerous situations, allowing them to recover. Thus, proper movement is a key factor in using Fiora to her highest potential.

3) Lee Sin

The blind monk, Lee Sin, is one of the most flamboyant champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Lee Sin's rework or ASU changed his status quo significantly. His ability to control the course of the early game is one of the vital reasons why players prefer him.

However, there is a certain drawback that makes him hard to master. Unless you dominate in the early game, it is difficult to carry the team later as he falls behind other damage dealers in that phase of the game.

Tier: S-tier

Primary lane: Jungle

Role: Jungler

Abilities: Flurry (Passive), Sonic Wave, Iron Will, Tempest, Dragon's Rage

Irrespective of that drawback, Lee Sin is feared for various reasons. His combo includes a lot of stun abilities. The ultimate, Dragon's Rage, knocks the enemy to a selected location.

The ultimate can be tough to master. However, once practiced properly, you can knock enemies near an ally turret or your team and secure successful kills.

4) Akshan

Mastering Akshan is a long journey. His third and fourth abilities may baffle you.

The third ability gives him the power to be invisible for 2 seconds and gain movement speed significantly. Meanwhile, the fourth ability helps him to swing around terrains and deal damage to the nearest enemy.

This requires a lot of practice, making him a difficult champion to play and master.

Tier: A-tier

Primary lane: Mid lane

Role: Marksman

Abilities: Dirty Fighting (Passive), Avengerang, Going Rogue, Heroic Swing, Comeuppance

The ultimate, Comeuppance, fires five shots toward the enemy. However, this ability can be blocked by minions and towers. Hence, the ultimate can only be lethal if you position Akshan properly while initiating it.

If you do master him, you will practically carry the whole match on your own due to his monumental damage-dealing potential in both the early and late-game phases of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

5) Nilah

Nilah exists for the late-game phases. When enemies pick late-game buffs in the picking phase, she becomes a viable option in that pick round.

Nilah requires a plausible support due to her poor early-game capability. Furthermore, being a melee attack damage carrier, it is challenging for the player to fight off against long-range champions in the duo lane.

Tier: B-tier

Primary lane: Duo lane

Role: Marksman

Abilities: Joy Unending (Passive), Formless Blade, Jubilant Veil, Slipstream, Apotheosis

She has a diverse range of abilities, like healing, damage dealing, increase in movement speed, and stun, making it even tougher to master. Being a melee marksman, Nilah must be played diligently in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

However, if you strategically farm throughout the early phases, you can see Nilah turning the game around in the later parts of that match. The challenges brought upon by lack of range and her squishy nature make her a difficult champion to master.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has various champions for the different preferences of players. Mastering the difficult ones is a path you can either take or leave. No matter what, these champions, even though difficult, possess technical superiority over many others.

