Injustice 2 tier list: All characters ranked (September 2023)

Injustice 2 is a visually pleasing role-playing game (RPG) based on the DC universe. This game is the sequel to the highly popular RPG Injustice: Gods Among Us. NetherRealm Studios, the developer, and Warner Brothers have introduced new patches, recently launching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle characters into the game.

With the new additions to the roster, there have been significant changes in the tier list. Fans of the title are eager to know which characters are overpowered in September, so this article will discuss Injustice 2's meta heroes and villains. The game currently features 40 characters that can be upgraded to increase their power.

The tier list below will give you the ranking of all the heroes in Injustice 2 for September 2023.

Batman, Wonder Woman, and more are meta-heroes in Injustice 2 for September

Based on their current capabilities, the characters in the game have been categorized into various tiers. The developers adjust certain character elements through the game updates that affect hero/villain power. The list is classified into four tiers, namely, S, A, B, and C.

S-tier characters

Batman is an S-tier hero in Injustice 2 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

S-tier heroes and villains are the strongest characters in the current meta of Injustice 2. They possess high damage-dealing potential that can severely hurt opponents. The special abilities of these characters are buffed, making it tougher for low-tier characters to counter them.

This is what the S-tier list of Injustice 2 currently looks like:

Batman

Black Adam

Catwoman

Starfire

Doctor Fate

Wonder Woman

Deadshot

A-tier characters

Superman is considered to be a highly skilled and powerful hero (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

A-tier characters are strong fighters in this game. Although they may rank lower than S-tier characters, these heroes possess immense power. Their damage dealing and special abilities are strong enough to wipe out enemies. If played strategically, you might even defeat S-tier heroes and villains of the DC universe.

Having said that, this is what the tier list for September looks like in the world of Injustice 2:

Red Hood

Firestorm

Black Manta

Poison Ivy

Supergirl

Hellboy

Superman

B-tier characters

Darkseid sits in B-tier for September (Image via NetherRealmStudios)

B-tier characters capture the third place in the tier rankings. They sit in the middle of the strongest (S-tier) and the weakest (C-tier), and the gameplay of these characters depends entirely on the player. You should definitely master any B-tier characters before playing them in PvP battles, as practice will minimize the mistakes you make and improve your strategic planning and execution.

These are the B-tier characters for September:

Flash

Green Arrow

Atrocitus

Aquaman

Darkseid

Robin

Green Lantern

Michelangelo

Leonardo

Blue Beetle

Cyborg

Sub-Zero

C-tier characters

Joker is a C-tier villain in Injustice 2 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

C-tier characters are the weakest in this role-playing game, and players typically tend to avoid them. However, if you master and use a C-tier character effectively, you might surprise your teammates and opponents with an unexpected win. Nevertheless, it is advisable to choose characters from higher tiers.

The weakest characters for September are:

Enchantress

Harley Quinn

Cheetah

Bane

Donatello

Raphael

Black Canary

Captain Cold

Joker

Swamp Thing

Gorilla Grodd

Raiden

This concludes the Injustice 2 tier list for September 2023. You can use this tier list to your advantage and strategically select characters to dominate battles in the DC universe.