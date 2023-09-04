Disney Mirrorverse tier list: All characters ranked (September 2023)

Disney Mirrorverse is a popular role-playing game (RPG) developed by Kabam in collaboration with Disney. The characters are taken from the extended Disney universe. Called Guardians, each figure possesses different abilities. The developers often adjust the powers of the Guardians through patches. Therefore, the tier list for September will help you keep track of the latest modifications.

Players must upgrade their Guardians using XP emotes to increase their damage-dealing capabilities. A team comprised of three Guardians with distinct abilities must square off against the Fractured, who are hell-bent on destroying the Stellar Mirror.

Therefore, to protect the Mirrorverse, follow the tier list to choose the appropriate lineup.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: September offers strong Guardians to combat the Fractured

Disney Mirrorverse has a tier list that ranks Guardians based on their strength in four different roles: melee, tank, ranged, and support. The tiers are divided into four categories, S being the strongest and C being the weakest. This system helps players assign Guardians for each role.

S-tier: Guardians in this tier are the strongest in the current meta. They can inflict damage on the enemies and protect their teammates. The current selection reigns supreme in September.

A-tier: These characters are strong candidates to dominate the Mirrorverse. While they are not as powerful as S-tier Guardians, they are still formidable figures and can hold their own against the Fractured.

B-tier: Characters in this category require upgrades to make an impact. They do not have enough power to push through the ranks on their own.

C-tier: These Guardians are mostly easy-to-play characters that beginners can use to grasp the game mechanics. However, due to their simplicity, they are considered the weakest in the game. As you progress and become more skilled, it's recommended that you avoid C-tier characters.

The following is the latest tier list for Disney Mirrorverse as of September:

Melee Guardians tier list

Scar is an S-tier melee Guardian in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

As the role suggests, these Guardians specialize in hand-to-hand combats. Melee characters are squishy and require a supportive guardian, preferably a tank or a support, to help them fight the Fractured. They have high damage-dealing abilities, which makes them the linchpin of a team.

The updated tier list of the Melee Guardians in Disney Mirrorverse looks like this:

S-tier: Ariel, Kermit the Frog, Minnie Mouse, Scar

Ariel, Kermit the Frog, Minnie Mouse, Scar A-tier: Snow White, Mulan, Stich, Raya, Aladdin

Snow White, Mulan, Stich, Raya, Aladdin B-tier: Rapunzel, Anna, Woody, Hercules, Anger

Rapunzel, Anna, Woody, Hercules, Anger C-tier: Captain Hook, Hercules

Tank Guardians tier list

Baymax is a sturdy tank in the Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Tanks serve as the sturdy defense against the Fractured. They safeguard the vulnerable Guardians of the team and enable them to stage attacks. Tank Guardians have the highest amount of HP among all the characters and divert the opponents' attention away from the weaker team members. Additionally, they possess formidable damage-dealing abilities.

Mr. Incredible, Baymax, and more are the top-rated Tanks in the tier list for September:

S-tier: Mr. Incredible, Baymax, Simba, Oogie Boogie

Mr. Incredible, Baymax, Simba, Oogie Boogie A-tier: Maui, Zurg, Ursula, Wall-E

Maui, Zurg, Ursula, Wall-E B-tier: Donald Duck, Baloo, Sully

Donald Duck, Baloo, Sully C-tier: Genie

Ranged Guardians tier list

Cruella De Vil is a popular ranged Guardian in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Ranged Guardians are the core damage dealers in Disney Mirrorverse. They often end up with the highest kills in the game. Many players tend to use these characters due to their precision and efficiency.

Their projectile weapons attack the enemy from the backline. That said, Tanks and Supports are crucial to protect them as they possess low HP. This is the tier list of Ranged Guardians for September:

S-tier: Elsa, Zurg, Gaston, Cruella De Vil

Elsa, Zurg, Gaston, Cruella De Vil A-tier: Hades, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Judy Hopps

Hades, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Judy Hopps B-tier: Tinkerbell, Merida, Tron

Tinkerbell, Merida, Tron C-tier: Eve

Support Guardians tier list

Hiro Hamada is a top-rated support Guardian in the Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

In Disney Mirrorverse, Support Guardians' sole purpose is to protect the weaker Melee and Ranged characters. These squishy fighters have low HP, making them vulnerable to enemy attacks. Support Guardians protect their weaker allies by using crowd control abilities to prevent enemies from targeting them.

Players choose Support Guardians strategically based on the missions, as they play a crucial role in enabling their team members. The best Support Guardians to protect your damage dealers are as follows:

S-tier: Hiro Hamada, Jack Skellington, Mickey Mouse

Hiro Hamada, Jack Skellington, Mickey Mouse A-tier: Evil Queen, Tiana, Jack Sparrow, Bella, Dory

Evil Queen, Tiana, Jack Sparrow, Bella, Dory B-tier: Scrooge McDuck, Frank Wolff, Violet Parr

Scrooge McDuck, Frank Wolff, Violet Parr C-tier: Mike Wazowski, Ian Lightfoot

That concludes our foray into the current meta of Disney Mirrorverse. Choose the best Guardians and protect the Stellar Mirror from the hands of the Fractured. For more meta-tier lists, follow Sportskeeda.