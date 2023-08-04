Disney Mirrorverse Tier List: All Characters ranked (August 2023)

Disney Mirrorverse is an action RPG title developed in collaboration with Kabam and Disney for Android and iOS devices. The title features over 50 playable characters called Guardians, each with a unique role. Players can upgrade the Guardians' levels using XP Emotes and increase their ranks with Gems. They can build a team of three fighters and fight against Fractured to save the Mirrorverse.

New Guardians are obtainable via the gacha system using Crystals or Crystals shards. Choosing the best-performing Guardian from such a vast roster can be daunting. So tier lists are beneficial in such situations. This article will help determine the best characters to upgrade and use in August 2023 to beat the content easily.

All Disney Mirrorverse Guardians tier list (August 2023)

Guardians in Disney Mirroverse belong to one of four roles. (Image via Kabam)

Disney Mirrorverse divides characters into Melee, Tank, Support, and Ranged roles. This tier list ranks each Guardian under their respective role in SS, S, A, and B tiers. Here is what these tiers mean in this title:

SS tier: They are the most dominant fighters in the current meta. The SS tiers are a force to be reckoned with, performing exceptionally well in all game modes. The easiest way to beat the content is to incorporate these characters into one's roster.

S tier: Guardians in this tier are more potent than any other characters in this RPG title. However, they are weaker than SS tiers. Players can upgrade their level or rank, making them more robust in battles. Using these characters will make the overall meta an easy walk.

A tier: Players should be careful while using Guardians from this tier. They are average fighters but can showcase their strength upon receiving upgrades. A tier characters are the second-best option in this action title.

B tier: Now comes the weakest characters in the list. These characters are helpful for beginners to understand the gameplay and become familiar with the mechanics. After completing the tutorial and some stages, players should obtain higher-tier Guardians.

Here is the tier list of all Disney Mirrorverse characters:

Tank tier list in Disney Mirrorverse

Mr. Incredible in Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Tanks are best placed in the frontline due to their extensive health pool and defensive stats. They can take damage and enable their low-health allies to dish out damage from enemies and win the fight. Here is the tier list of Tank Guardians:

SS Tier

Mr. Incredible

Simba

S Tier

Baymax

Genie

Maui

A Tier

Donald Duck

Oogie Boogie

Ursula

Wall-E

B Tier

Baloo

Sulley

Melee Tier List in Disney Mirrorverse

Ariel in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Melee Guardians excel in closed-range combat and fight with handheld weapons in this mobile gacha title. They inflict heavy damage on opponents and are represented by red color. Here is the tier list of Melee characters:

SS Tier

Ariel

Kermit the Frog

S Tier

Anger

Scar

Stitch

Minnie Mouse

Woody

A Tier

Aladdin

Anna

Hercules

Mulan

Rapunzel

Raya

Snow White

B Tier

Captain Hook

Woody

Ranged tier list in Disney Mirrorverse

Elsa in Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Ranged fighters stand at the backline and attack from a distance using projectile weapons. They have low defensive stat but are quick to attack. Here is their tier list:

SS Tier

Elsa

Gaston

Buzz Lightyear

S Tier

Cruella De Vil

Judy Hopps

Maleficent

Zurg

A Tier

Hades

Tinker Bell

Tron

B Tier

Eve

Goofy

Merida

Support tier list in Disney Mirrorverse

Hiro Hamada in Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Support characters aid their allies by healing them in battles. They can also heal themselves and inflict damaging debuffs on enemies in this Disney title. Here is the tier list of Support Guardians:

SS Tier

Hiro Hamada

Jack Skellington

Mickey Mouse

S Tier

Belle

Evil Queen

Frank Wolf

Scrooge McDuck

Tiana

A Tier

Dory

Violet Parr

Jack Sparrow

B Tier

Ian Lightfoot

Mike Wazowski

It's important to note that the tier list changes in every update the game receives. The developer buff or nerf some existing characters making them weaker or more robust than before. Moreover, Disney Mirrorverse introduces new characters every month. It shifts the meta's power, changing the tier list every month.