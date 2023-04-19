All game modes and how to play them in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm offers a unique ensemble of Disney and Pixar characters wherein players can partake in a variety of races. One can earn rewards by engaging in myriad game modes with unique challenges. Every game mode has many quirky races within them that require proficiency with every character.

Disney Speedstorm's strength lies in the variety of game modes for Disney fans to engage with. There is something for both solo players and multiplayer enthusiasts, as evidenced by game modes ranging from tutorial-like Starter Circuits to the high-octane Ranked Multiplayer mode.

All available game modes in Disney Speedstorm

Starter Circuit

Starter Circuit is one of the earliest game modes players can dive into. As the name suggests, this set of races is aimed at acclimatizing new players to the gameplay mechanics and various tactics to win races. Races in this mode are presented as chapters wherein players take control of Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Donald Duck, Hercules, and more.

Limited Events

Limited Events are seasonal and last a few days (Image via Gameloft)

Limited Events are designed to be updated after a certain period of time and are therefore also referred to as Seasonal Events. Completing them yields unique rewards like Seasonal Coins, upgrade materials, racer shards, and more. Players must partake in them once they are accustomed to the gameplay, since a few of these missions may have a limited number of tries.

Season Tour

The Season Tour game mode presents itself in a similar fashion to the Starter Circuit and offers many sets of races within each chapter. Every chapter, on the other hand, has a unique Disney theme. For instance, the Honor and Glory chapter pertains to Mulan, Season 1 Unafraid focuses on Monster, Inc., and so on. The Season Tour mode is also timed but is designed to last for several weeks.

Private Track

Players can organize private races (Image via Gameloft)

Private Track allows players to invite desired party members (8 players maximum) and organize online races in Disney Speedstorm. The added advantage of this mode is the crossplay feature which removes the platform restriction. Players must note that the Private Track mode is meant for enjoying races with friends and thus is devoid of any rewards.

Regulated Multiplayer

Regulated Multiplayer is a unique offering in the sense that it incentivizes the driving skills of players by ignoring all the racer upgrades and setting the upgrade and star levels as equal. One cannot even resort to crew members for help. Crew members offer a small amount of stat boosts to each racer, but they are inactive in this mode.

Ranked Multiplayer

Ranked Multiplayer is ideal for more competitive fans since it has no restrictions on the upgrade and star levels. Players are assigned ranks after winning races in this mode, which also yields many unique rewards. The rank is termed Multiplayer Rank (MPR) and one can enter a higher league by accumulating more MPR. The leagues start with Rookie and end in the highest Ultimate Champion category.

Local Freeplay

Fans of couch co-op can leverage the Local Freeplay mode that enables two players to play in split-screen. Therefore, players can compete with their friends and family locally devoid of any internet connection. Disney Speedstorm allows up to 4 human players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S while those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch can only have 2 human players.

Boss Challenge

Some races in the Season Tour game mode will pit players against formidable bosses that are tough to beat. The Boss Challenge mode also has other AI racers that players need to watch out for, thereby adding a layer of challenges that require adept driving skills and skillful drifting to gain an edge in the races.

Fog Challenge

Disney Speedstorm fans can dial up the difficulty by engaging in the Fog Challenge. This mode not only introduces a thick layer of fog on race tracks but also disables the mini-map. Players must therefore leverage their memory of the tracks to pre-empt the turns and combat the invisibility of the road ahead while simultaneously defeating other racers.

Last One Standing

Last One Standing is one of the most adrenaline-pumping game modes in Disney Speedstorm. Each racer is assigned two white drones at the beginning of the race, which gets shot down by enemy drones. After each white drone gets shot, the racer is provided with a boost to first place in the race and the cycle continues. The goal is not to be in the last spot throughout the race and not run out of white drones.

Floating Objects

Floating Objects provides a unique challenge in terms of placing power-ups and speed boosts in races at a higher elevation than usual. Thus, one must jump at an opportune moment to make contact with the power-ups.

Single Skill

Single Skill mode only comprises one skill in the entire race in Disney Speedstorm (Image via Gameloft)

Single Skill is another mode that evens out the challenge by providing the same skills to all racers from acquiring any skill box or pickup in a race. This game mode will not only test the player’s proficiency in that particular skill but also enable them to practice it to gain mastery over it.

Disney Speedstorm is designed to be a free-to-play title when it is eventually released but currently one can avail of early access to the game by buying the Founder’s Pack.

