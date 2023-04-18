Does Disney Speedstorm feature crossplay and cross-platform compatibility features?

Disney Speedstorm is an up-and-coming racing game featuring a whole host of Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and more. So far, gameplay videos have showcased intense races with gorgeous graphics. The game will be free to play when it comes out, but those who purchased the Founder's pack will gain early access on April 18.

You will be able to compete with friends in the races as it will support multiplayer, which leads to the question of whether or not it supports crossplay. Fortunately, the answer is yes.

Disney Speedstorm will support crossplay and other cross-platform features

Due to various reasons, multiplayer between different platforms can be difficult to pull off. This is why many games don’t support crossplay functionality. However, Gameloft has implemented crossplay in its latest racing title, Disney Speedstorm.

This means you can play with friends who aren’t necessarily on the same platform as you. So, even if you're playing on PC, you will be able to join and race against someone on a Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo console.

Crossplay features are highly desirable because most players tend to own only one type of console. Even those with multiple devices at their disposal might prefer to play certain types of games on a particular platform, or they might be playing at a friend’s place on a different console.

As such, this feature is slowly becoming commonplace, but many big-name titles still don’t support crossplay.

Cross-save is another feature that Disney Speedstorm supports. This will allow you to access your save files and progression on any platform. As a live-service game, all progression and player possessions will be tied to your account save file, which is synchronized with the cloud.

This will allow you to access owned cars, characters, and other items even if you log in on a different console.

Essentially, both of these features are quite essential for a multiplayer-centric video game like this. Crossplay provides access to larger groups of players available online, which results in more people being able to play together and have fun.

Disney Speedstorm is set to be released sometime this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

