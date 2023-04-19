Disney Speedstorm guide: How to add crew members to your racer

Crew members can be a great way to help you win more races in Disney Speedstorm. Every crew member in the game, who are iconic Disney characters too, provides specific buffs and bonuses that will allow you to get the edge, making them one of the most essential supports.

While adding a crew member is one of the more important things one should be doing in the title, only a few in the community are aware of how they can go about adding these members to their team.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to add crew members to your team in Disney Speedstorm.

Adding crew members to your team in Disney Speedstorm

To be able to add crew members to your Disney racer in the game, you will be required to,

Navigate to the “Collections” tab in the home screen of Disney Speedstorm, which will be located at the top left of the main menu. There you will find the collectibles section, and you will be required to select the group of characters to whom you want to add a Crew Member to.

Then on the bottom right corner of the screen, you will need to select “Edit Racer,” which will automatically take you to the “Upgrade” tab. From here, if you press R1 on the PlayStation or a similar button on other consoles and controllers, you will reach the Crew Members tab.

You will now be shown all the available crew members you have been able to unlock, and as the first slot will be available, all you will need to do is add a member to the slot.

When it comes to the bonuses that every crew member provides, you can view them by looking at the menu to the right of the screen. There will be a “Crew Bonuses” option, and you will be able to slot in bonuses like the ability to help you handle your kart better or to provide you with additional loot and points to allow you to have the edge in a race.

It’s important to note here that you will get a maximum of 4 slots for your crew members. That said, not all the slots will be available from the get-go. To unlock the rest, you will be required to upgrade your racer and star them up by trading in Shards.

Moreover, the crew members also boast a rarity system, and Epic Crew Members (gold) need ten shards to be unlocked, while Rare (purple) and Common (blue) both need five. Hence, you will be required to grind the game quite a bit if you wish to get your hands on some of the best crew members in Disney Speedstorm.

