Disney Speedstorm "Founder’s Pack Pre-order rewards not working" error: Possible fixes, developer comments, and more

The highly anticipated racing game, Disney Speedstorm, is currently playable in its early access phase, with those who have purchased one of the various Founder’s Packs able to enjoy the title ahead of its release date. While the official game, which is set to go out in 2024, is going to be a free-to-play title, the early access beta is not. As such, there are three versions of the Founder’s Packs to invest in, ranging from £24.99/$29,99 to £57.99/$69,99, with each edition offering a ton of pre-order bonuses and loot.

Unfortunately, players who have purchased one of these packs seem to be having issues when trying to obtain their premium loot. The pre-order rewards aren't appearing in-game, which prevents fans from enjoying any of the in-game loot that they have purchased through the Founder’s Pack. What makes this issue annoying to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution to the problem, apart from a few workarounds.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things that you can try to help deal with the “Founder’s Pack Pre-order rewards not working” in Disney Speedstorm.

Fixing the “Founder’s Pack Pre-order rewards not working” error in Disney Speedstorm

As mentioned earlier, there's no permanent solution to the “Pre-order rewards not working” error in Disney Speedstorm, but there are a few workarounds that you can try out.

1) Restarting the game

While it might not seem like much of a fix, many in the community seem to have had a fair amount of success with this error by simply restarting the game. If you seem to be facing this problem in the game across any of the platforms, you can try restarting the title a few times to check if the pre-order bonuses are appearing.

2) Re-installing the game

Although re-installing Disney Speedstorm might feel like a rather drastic step, re-installing the game from scratch will potentially tackle a majority of the issues that the title is currently facing. The pre-order rewards not working is one of them, as re-installing the game fixes any corrupt files that may be present in the installation directory as well.

3) Wait for a hotfix

Disney Speedstorm @SpeedstormGame We are still investigating the cases of users not receiving their Founder's Pack rewards.



We want to reassure the affected users that we are dedicated to finding a solution. The Founder's Pack contents and pre-order rewards WILL be delivered to all players, guaranteed. We are still investigating the cases of users not receiving their Founder's Pack rewards.We want to reassure the affected users that we are dedicated to finding a solution. The Founder's Pack contents and pre-order rewards WILL be delivered to all players, guaranteed.

The developers seem to be aware of the issues that players are facing with the pre-order rewards in Disney Speedstar. In a recent tweet, they stated:

“We are still investigating the cases of users not receiving their Founder's Pack rewards. We want to reassure the affected users that we are dedicated to finding a solution. The Founder's Pack contents and pre-order rewards WILL be delivered to all players, guaranteed.”

Since this is a known error, it’s very likely that the game will be receiving a patch very soon, which is why players are advised to wait it out if the above steps don’t resolve the problem.

Poll : 0 votes