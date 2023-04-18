Will Disney Speedstorm be free to play on release?

Disney Speedstorm’s early access period is now live and if you have access to the various Founder’s packs, you will finally get to enjoy everything that the title brings to the table. With the game officially set to release in early 2024, many in the community are quite curious to know if the game will be free-to-play at launch.

Disney Speedstorm @SpeedstormGame



Choose your Pack today to be one of the first to hit the tracks when



#DisneySpeedstorm launches in Early Access on April 18 on PC & Consoles.

As with Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm too will be free-to-play upon release. However, to be able to gain access to the early access period of the title, you will be required to get your hands on one of the three Founder’s Packs, which range from £24.99/$29,99 to £57.99/$69,99.

Along with access to the beta, the Founder’s Pack will also offer additional in-game loot as well as more iconic Disney characters that you will be able to pilot in the game.

The early access period will last until the first couple of months of 2024, and it’s speculated that the official game will be released soon after that.

Disney Speedstorm to feature in-game shops and battle passes

Disney Speedstorm @SpeedstormGame



Disney Speedstorm Early Access launches worldwide tomorrow!



Check out our global release timings below and let us know where in the world you'll be racing from tomorrow in the comments!

While Disney Speedstorm will be free-to-play, it will, however, feature an in-game store as well as a battle pass system. Additionally, there will be premium content that you will be able to tap into for a fee.

The upcoming Disney-based racing game will be a lot like some of the other free-to-play multiplayer titles out there. The battle pass will be called a Golden Pass, and upon purchasing it, you will be able to unlock a variety of cosmetic effects ranging from victory animations and bonus shards to other Disney racers, along with various upgrade materials.

Moreover, the Disney Speedstorm shop will also allow you to purchase in-game currencies that can be used to buy more content and loot boxes. These loot boxes will contain shards for new racer unlocks as well as for new crew members.

In the final release, you will only be able to access a couple of racers in the game. While you will be able to grind your way to more shards and unlock more racers, the battle pass and the loot box system will allow instant access to the racer you want. Upgrading the abilities of a racer will also require a fair bit of grinding unless you opt to spend real-life money to accelerate the process.

