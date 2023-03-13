How many chapters are there in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a challenging soulslike role-playing game with a mostly linear path of missions. Each mission has a main objective, and others that require completion to progress the main story and unlock new stuff.
This post will list all the chapters and missions in the game for players wondering how many chapters and missions there are.
Number of chapters and missions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
There are seven chapters, divided into sixteen missions. Each chapter has a different number of missions, and completing them progresses the story. The number of missions depends on each chapter, as they are not equally divided. The list below indicates that chapter four is the longest.
These include:
Chapter 1: Encounter
Mission: Village of Calamity
Chapter 2: Delusion
Mission: Two Chivalrous Heroes
Mission: The Valley of Crying Wraiths
Mission: The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven
Chapter 3: Corruption
Mission: In Search of the Immortal Wizard
Mission: Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch
Chapter 4: Tyranny
Mission: The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass
Mission: Centuries of Glory Burned Away
Mission: Darkness over the Hanshui River
Mission: Tyrant’s Final Banquet
Chapter 5: Fortitude
Mission: War’s Flame Blaze Fiercely
Mission: The Way of the Warrior
Mission: Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men
Chapter 6: Malice
Mission: Behold the Glaive of Righteousness
Mission: Decisive battle of Guandu
Chapter 7: Ascension
Mission: The Crouching Dragon Roars
Getting through these chapters should take around 25 hours, with the playtime increasing if players opt for a completionist run. Players new to the soulslike genre will probably take longer to complete this game as the learning curve can be somewhat lengthy.
Most of these missions occur at a linear level, but some paths lead to other collectibles and resources should the player explore extensively.
Each chapter holds a theme given away by its name, providing context to the story of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Missions require players to reach a certain level, with the final one requiring the player to reach level 90.
The combat of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty heavily emphasizes the parry mechanic while maintaining the spirit gauge. Building a spirit gauge on an enemy opens them up to finishing blows that can kill them and gravely damage stronger foes.
The game is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.