All Disney Speedstorm Founder's Packs and which one should players get

The Founder’s Pack allows players to jump into early access to Disney Speedstorm and enjoy all its offerings across the platform of their choice. Developed and published by Gameloft, the racing title is an innovative take on the typical formula and includes popular characters from the Disney universe.

Disney Speedstorm will be a free-to-play title when the full launch happens. For now, players can experience the title provided they get the Founder’s Pack. There are three different options available at their own distinct price points. The most important task is choosing the one that offers the best value.

The different Founder’s Pack options make it a tricky situation for Disney Speedstorm players

The value of all three Founder’s Pack options of Disney Speedstorm depends on two major factors:

The contents of the pack

The price of the pack

The cheapest option is the Standard version, but it has the fewest coins. You can also choose two other alternatives in the form of Standard and Ultimate, but they will cost more. The content of each Founder’s Pack in Disney Speedstorm and how much they will cost you are as follows:

Standard

Early Access to Disney Speedstorm

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

4000 Tokens** (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits***

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

*Players can immediately unlock one of the following racers: Baloo, Belle, the Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Shang, or Mowgli.

Deluxe

Early Access to Disney Speedstorm

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

7000 Tokens (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

*Players can immediately unlock one of the following racers: Baloo, Belle, the Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Shang, or Mowgli.

Ultimate

Early Access

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

12000 Tokens(in-game currency)

3 Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck kart

*Players can immediately unlock one of the following racers: Baloo, Belle, the Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Shang, or Mowgli.

Prices

The Standard version of the Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Pack comes at $29.99. The Digital version is available at $49.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $69.99.

Which one should you buy?

Although there have been some early-access performance issues, the initial reception for the game has been very positive. Of the three available Founder’s Pack, Standard is the best bet if you want to play it safe. The $29.99 is reasonable for what it comes with since you have free racers and cosmetics.

The Deluxe isn’t worth the additional price as the only added benefit is the extra racer. The Ultimate becomes highly worth it if you want to go all in. You will get plenty of stuff for the full price of a premium current-gen title, which will help you save money in the long run. However, note that if you don’t continue your journey with Disney Speedstorm, the Ultimate Pack will turn out to be a huge loss.

