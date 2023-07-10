Disney Mirrorverse tier list for July 2023

There are plenty of familiar faces in the Disney Mirrorverse that gamers must have come across at some point. One of the greatest plus points of this action RPG title by Kabam is the popular characters known as “Guardians” in the game, whom players can choose to assemble the best team to guard the Mirrorverse. With a roster as vast as that of Disney and Pixar characters, it often becomes impossible for the players to keep track of the best-performing Guardians.

You are at the right place if you are also torn between your favorite characters in July and don’t know the best-performing characters in the current meta. This tier list will help you find the best characters for your PvE fights.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Choose the best Guardians of the game in July

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Melee Guardians

The Meelee Guardians are here to help you win the close combat in the game. These Guardians tackle the enemies face-to-face in a fight despite their average health. However, you need to get a Tank or a Support healer character in your team when you choose these Guardians. Check out the best-performing Melee guardians here.

S tier: Scar, Ariel, Woody, and Snow White

A tier: Kermit the Frog, Anger, Minnie Mouse, Raya, Mulan, Stitch

B tier: Anna, Hercules, Aladdin, Woody, Rapunzel

Anna, Hercules, Aladdin, Woody, Rapunzel C tier: Captain Hook

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Ranged Guardians

The Ranged Guardians of the Mirrorverse are the ambush killers. The attacking Guardians attack the players from a long distance. However, these guardians will also need Support from healers or should keep their distance from their enemies while attacking because of their low defensive stats.

S tier: Cruella De Vil, Zurg, Gaston, Elsa

A tier: Hades, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Goofy, Judy Hopes, Tron

B tier: Merida, Tinker Bell

Merida, Tinker Bell C tier: Eve

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Tank Guardians

Tanks have excellent defense and health stats. Having a tank out on the battlefield will absorb the hits from your enemies so that other teammates of the allied forces can kill the enemies in the meantime. Tanks are perfect for teaming up with Ranged and Melee heroes; these Guardians can use their full potential.

S tier: Oogie Boogie, Mr. Incredible, Simba

A tier: Maui, Wall-E, Baymax

B tier: Ursula, Baloo, Donald Duck

Ursula, Baloo, Donald Duck C tier: Genie, Sulley

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Support tier list

Support characters are Tank characters with average health points on the battlefield to assist the other characters. These characters do not have the attack or defense stats of the Tanks. However, they are essential in any team to heal or assist their teammates by buffing their abilities or nerfing opponents.

S tier: Jack Skellington, Mickey Mouse, Hiro Hamada

A tier: Evil Queen, Tiana, Jack Sparrow, Dory, Belle

B tier: Violet Parr, Scrooge McDuck, Frank Wolff

Violet Parr, Scrooge McDuck, Frank Wolff C tier: Mike Wazowski, Ian Lightfoot

This concludes the Disney Mirrorverse tier list for July 2023. These are the best-performing Guardians you can choose from under the current meta. Follow us for more such tier lists.

