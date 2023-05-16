5 best characters in Disney Mirrorverse

Disney Mirrorverse is an action role-playing game developed by Kabam in collaboration with Disney for Android and iOS. It features several characters from various Disney and Pixar films and shows and gives players the primary objective of building a team of "Guardians" and defending the Mirrorverse against dark forces, also known as Fractured Forces.

For decades, Disney and Pixar had come together to revolutionize how 3D animated films would be made. Their combined efforts brought out a long line of visually-stunning movies that introduced audiences to new characters and stories.

Disney Mirroverse brings them all together in this game where players can play some of their favorite characters and engage in a compelling storyline that will be a treat for Disney fans worldwide.

Ariel and 4 more characters who are highly recommended in Disney Mirrorverse

Here's a list of some of the best characters you can play in Disney Mirrorverse. They all come with unique abilities that will help you level up quickly in this RPG title. All of them are classified under Melee, Ranged, Tank, and Support categories.

1) Ariel

Ariel in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Ariel is widely known as The Little Mermaid and is very popular in the Disney universe, as well as one of the most powerful melee characters in the game. Her abilities include Resilient Waves, Raging Riptide, and Refreshing Rally, which give her a 35% chance to cleanse one damage debuff from herself, deal 600% damage to enemies, and grant a 20% attack buff to her allies, respectively.

While she is a powerful melee combatant, its better to always make sure she is always aided by a supporting character in your team.

2) Mr. Incredible

Mr. Incredible in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Mr. Incredible is an absolute powerhouse in Disney Mirrorverse just as he is in the famous Incredibles franchise. He falls under the Tank category and possesses the Incredible Strength ability, which renders him immune to Knock Back from enemies. The character also has Unstoppable Justice, which gives 10% armor and 400% damage, and finally, the Kinetic Explosion, which increases his Kinetic Knockback on enemies.

He is a recommended character if you are looking to put some heavy hitters in your team.

3) Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear is one of Disney's most popular characters and has appeared most notably in the Toy Story franchise and his own standalone film, Lightyear. He is a ranged character in the game and possesses the Disruptor Pulse ability, which removes 5% of armor from enemies. His Disruptor Cannon ability deals 200% damage and removes 100% of armor from each target.

His third ability is Disruptive Plating, which gives him 15% armor when he uses his Disruptor Cannon. Hence, these abilities make him a worthy recommendation.

4) Hiro Hamada

Hiro Hamada in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Hiro Hamada is the central character of the Big Hero 6 series, inspired by Marvel comics of the same name. He is a support character in Disney Mirrorverse, who merely provides assistance to characters from other categories but is also crucial in protecting stronger allies.

His abilities include Interconnected Relay, Enhancement Protocol, and Amplification Bridge, all of which primarily focus on increasing armor, health, and resistance to damage for his allies. He also gains a 25% Attack Buff for each fallen ally and if there's no one left on the field, his heavy attacks will inflict his targets with Knock Back.

5) Aladdin

Aladdin serves as the main protagonist in the Aladdin series and is a melee character in the game. He possesses the Razor Wind ability, which deals high damage on wounded enemies. The Shrouded Sword deals 400% damage and inflicts Knock Back, and the Thief of Wonders ability grants him a 50% Attack Buff after dashing through wounded enemies.

For a melee character, he is capable of maximum performance for every wounded opponent he puts down. Hence, if you are new to the game, you can set your primary focus on unlocking Aladdin in Disney Mirrorverse.

