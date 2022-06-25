How to unlock Aladdin in Disney Mirrorverse

Disney's newest game, Mirrorverse, has been out for some time and is starting to gain well-deserved attention. Rather than the standard puzzle game or turn-based RPG, it takes a different approach by opting for the hack and slash genre, leading to lots of hype up to its launch.

To add that much-needed flair to this new type of game, new designs for Disney's most recognizable characters have been added. This has led to people interested in the game to give it a shot. If they are not interested in the gameplay, they can at least have fun collecting the new designs for old characters.

One of these characters players have been rushing to add to their collection is the classic Disney hero, Aladdin. The company's rendition of Aladdin first hit the big screen in 1992.

Since then, the movie has been a staple in the collection of families across the globe. But how can users add this Disney star to their Mirrorverse collection?

Ways to obtain characters in Disney Mirrorverse

Many Disney characters have been reworked for Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Unfortunately, there is no way to unlock characters without paying a form of currency. This means that progressing through the title's campaign will not grant them free characters. Hence, in most cases, gamers need to rely on luck-oriented pulls to add their desired character to their collection.

However, there are other ways they can use to unlock Aladdin in Mirrorverse. It should be noted that regardless of how players choose to go about unlocking him, it will require using one of the game's in-game currencies.

However, it may be possible that promotional codes may contain characters one day.

Unlocking via Crystals

Users can obtain Crystals, similar to how they can get roulette spins in other mobile games of this caliber. They can be earned via mission completion as well as log-in bonuses.

Crystals can be cashed in at the shop for a chance to obtain a random character from the Crystal's pool of available characters.

However, it should be noted that, for that standard Crystal, there is no way to obtain any one character more often than any other. With this in mind, this may not be the most efficient way to get Aladdin in Mirrorverse.

Unlocking with Stardust

Melee Stardust in the game (Image via Kabam)

Another currency gamers can use to purchase characters is Stardust. However, matters get much more complicated when they acknowledge the four types of Stardust.

Each variant of Stardust correlates to the four different roles of characters: Melee, Tank, Ranged, and Support.

Players can enter the store and select the "Stardust" tab to see what characters are currently available. This list cycles every few hours, so if Aladdin or whatever character they desire is unavailable, users may check back every few hours.

Unlocking via Laurels

As many online games thrive on being social experiences, they have incorporated a system much like clans in games like Apex Legends and World of Warcraft. In Mirrorverse, this system is called "alliances."

Gamers are incentivized to participate in alliance events by gaining currency called "Laurels."

Much like Stardust, Laurels can be spent in the shop under the "Laurels" tab. This store section also refreshes every few hours, so readers should check back regularly if Aladdin is in the shop at any time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far