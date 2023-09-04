Harry Potter Magic Awakened September 2023 tier list

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a card-based role-playing game (RPG) that was released in late 2022. Over the past few months, the popularity of this title has grown because of its captivating storyline and for being a Harry Potter game. Its premise is simple: Players will have to build a deck of cards that will help them come out on top in encounters and duels.

Just like other RPGs in this category, every item has a unique attribute in Magic Awakened. Thanks to these characteristics, the cards can be classified into tiers based on their utility or efficiency. With that said, here's a tier list of all the cards in the game based on attributes.

What are the best card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in September 2023?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened offers a plethora of cards for you to choose from. These can be grouped into three major categories: Companion, Spells, and Echoes. Each of these groups has a different utility, and you will need to maintain a balance between the type of cards that you pick. Furthermore, ensuring that there's a synergy between the items in your deck is also mandatory.

Companion Cards

The Companion Cards in your Harry Potter Magic Awakened deck can help you win duels easily. These are usually characters, and by using their items, you can use their strengths during encounters.

Tiers Characters S Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ivy Warrington, Minerva McGonagall A Grawp, Malfoy Gang, Cassandra Vole, Daniel Page B Frey Twins, Kevin Farrell, Robyn Thistlethwaite C Rubeus Hagrid, Lottie Turner

Spell Cards

Spell and Summon Cards can be used to deal instant damage. While a Companion Card's effect can be felt through multiple turns, a spell's effects last for only one. While some items in this category deal a lot of damage to your enemy, others give you certain buffs as well.

Tiers Spells and Summons S Avada Kedavra, Sectumsempra, Phoenix, Orb of Water, Thunderstorm. A Stupefy, Crucio, Kelpie, Confringo, Obscurus, Stack of Monster Book of Monsters,Troll, Protego Diabolica, Expulso, Acromantula Nest, Side-Along Apparition, Bludger,Unicorn, Expelliarmus, Accio, Three-Headed Puppy. B Incendio, Ventus, Episkey, Aguamenti, Prior Incanto, Time-Turner, Fire Crab,Golden Snitch, Fwooper, Broomstick, Bombastic Boom Box, Ashwinder,Matagot, Atmosphere Charm, Wizard Chess Pieces, Whomping Willow,Bewitched Snowballs, Erumpent. C Glacius, Fiendfyre, Centaur, Occamy, Blast-Ended Skewrt, Inflatus, Babby Manticores,Baby Antipodean Opaleye, Spiders, Norwegian Ridgeback Egg,Weasley’s Firework Box, Thunderbird, Essence of Dittany. D Piertotum Locomotor, Howler, Cornish Pixies, Tebo, Portkey, Winged Catapult,Oppugno, Weasley’s Wildfire Whiz-Bangs, Incarcerous, Niffler, Acromantula Venom,Swelling Solution, Protego Totalum.

Echoes

Echoes are quite similar to Companion Cards but are stronger and regarded as artifacts. This title has nine of these items, and each one confers some really strong powers on the entire deck.

Tiers Echoes S Bellatrix Lestrange, Hermione Granger, Dobby The House Elf A Newt Scamander, Severus Snape, Harry Potter, Rubeus Hagrid B Weasley Twins C Neville Longbottom

Harry Potter Magic Awakened deck-building tips

When it comes to building a deck in Magic Awakened, you can have eight Spell/Summon Cards, three Companion items, and one Echo in any given deck.

Considering that you can upgrade these cards, it's always recommended to use the highest level available to you. And if you don't have an Echo yet, make your way to the Forbidden Forest and farm for it. That is because these items have the potential to make or break your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.