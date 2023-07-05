Harry Potter Magic Awakened: All currently available cards

With the global release of Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Potterheads from many countries can finally install the title on their Android or iOS devices and immerse themselves into the game world. Developed by NetEase and Warner Bros. Games, the title makes a unique approach to the wizarding world in the form of a collecting card RPG. The game has a large number of available cards as of now.
Cards are obtained through a banner system (standard and advanced) akin to gacha games. There are various rarities involved that affect how effective they are. The cards can be upgraded too.
What are all the available cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened now?
The following list of Harry Potter Magic Awakened available cards is divided concerning their in-game rarity:
Common Cards
- Acromantula Venom (Spell)
- Centaur (Summon)
- Cornish Pixies (Summon)
- Essence of Dittany (Spell)
- Howler (Spell)
- Incarcerous (Spell)
- Oppugno (Spell)
- Portkey (Spell)
- Protego Totalum (Spell)
- Spiders (Summon)
- Stupefy (Spell)
- Swelling Solution (Spell)
Rare Cards
- Acromantula's Nest (Summon)
- Aguamenti (Spell)
- Atmospheric Charm (Spell)
- Bewitched Snowballs (Spell)
- Blast-Ended Skrewt (Summon)
- Bombtastic Bomb Box
- Broomstick (Spell)
- Daniel Page (Companion)
- Episkey (Spell)
- Erumpent (Summon)
- Expulso (Spell)
- Fire Crab (Summon)
- Fwoopers (Summon)
- Glacius (Spell)
- Inflatus (Spell)
- Kevin Farrel (Companion)
- Matagot (Summon)
- Nebulous (Spell)
- Robyn Thistlethwaite (Companion)
- Side-Along Apparition (Spell)
- The Monster Book of Monsters (Summon)
- Troll (Summon)
- Whomping Willow (Summon)
Epic Cards
- Accio (Spell)
- Ashwinder (Summon)
- Baby Manticores (Summon)
- Bludger (Spell)
- Bombastic Bomb box (Summon)
- Cassandra Vole (Companion)
- Confringo (Spell)
- Expelliarmus (Spell)
- Frey Twins (Companion)
- Gawp (Companion)
- Glacius Maxima (Spell)
- Incendio (Spell)
- Ivy Warrington (Companion)
- Lottie Turner (Companion)
- Niffler (Summon)
- Occamy (Summon)
- Prior Incantato (Spell)
- Rubeus Hagrid (Companion)
- Sectumsempra (Spell)
- Stack of Monster Book of Monsters (Summon)
- Tebo (Spell)
- Three-Headed Puppy (Summon)
- Thunderbird (Summon)
- Time-Turner (Spell)
- Unicorn (Summon)
- Ventus (Spell)
- Weasley's Firework Box (Summon)
- Weasley's Wildfire Whiz-Bangs (Spell)
Legendary Cards
- Fiendfyre (Summon)
- Hermione Granger (Companion)
- Malfoy Gang (Companion)
- Norwegian Rideback Egg (Summon)
- Orb of Water (Spell)
- Phoenix (Summon)
- Piertotum Locomotor (Summon)
- Protego Diabolica (Spell)
- Thunderstorm (Spell)
Dark Cards
- Avada Kedavra (Spell)
- Crucio (Spell)
Mythic Cards
- Ron Weasley (Companion)
As one can notice, Imperio, one of the Unforgivable Curses, hasn't been released in-game. While this list covers all the available cards that have been discovered till now, more are sure to come. We will update this article as developers reveal more Harry Potter Magic Awakened cards over the upcoming months.
Since its release in China in September 2021, Harry Potter Magic Awakened has been one of the most hotly-anticipated games. Glimpses of gameplay and mechanics only further the community's curiosity about the title. The game also posted massive revenue in sales after its initial launch.
While its global release happened earlier last month, Harry Potter Magic Awakened is still unavailable in many countries. Furthermore, the game's Windows PC client is region-locked to the SEA server.