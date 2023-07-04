Harry Potter Magic Awakened Unforgivable Curses guide: How to get Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio

There are many spells that you can make a part of your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The MMORPG lets you customize your loadout in various ways, and as you progress through the narrative, you will also get hold of and use the Unforgivable Curses, playing the role of a Dark Wizard in the game. These spells comprise Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio.

They are some of the deadliest, iconic spells from the Harry Potter franchise, and Magic Awakened lets you use them during your own duels. However, few players know how to get their hands on the Dark Art curse spells in the MMO.

This guide will go over some of the prerequisites to acquire all the Unforgivable Curses in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to easily get Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

There are currently only two ways to get the Unforgivable Curses in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. One is through the Daily Items, and the other is by drawing it from the Advanced Studies course of Magic Studies.

Obtaining the Harry Potter Magic Awakened Unforgivable curses from Daily Items

The MMO will feature new Daily Items every day. There will be new cards available for purchase as the store cycles through its inventory. Often times you will see Avada Kedavra, Crucio, or Imperio as a part of the collection, although you may not be able to buy them because of their high price.

The Unforgivable Curses are among the most expensive commodities in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, with Avada Kedavra alone setting you back by 30,000 Coins.

Obtaining the Harry Potter Magic Awakened Unforgivable Curses from Magic Studies

Magic Studies is a gatcha-like system in the MMO where you must invest Keys and Gems to obtain Cards, Gold, and other items in the game. Magic Studies has two forms - Advanced Studies and Basic Studies.

To get the Unforgivable Curses, you will need to invest resources in Advanced Studies. Only then will you have a shot at obtaining one of the deadly Dark Arts curses.

However, you will also need to rely on luck to obtain them as Avada Kedavra and Crucio have a mere 0.147% drop chance, making them some of the rarest spells to acquire and upgrade in the MMO.

