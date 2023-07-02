How to get more Gems fast in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

To quickly level up and get more powerful in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you need to get more Gems fast in the MMORPG. The resource is key to helping you upgrade cards, as it will allow you to get duplicates and then invest a bit of Gold to make them more powerful. There is no standard leveling system in Magic Awakened, and the only way to make your wizard more powerful is by obtaining duplicates and then using them to upgrade your cards.

Getting duplicates is where Gems come in. This resource acts as a substitute for Gold and keys in the game. It’s most commonly used in Magical Studies, which is the gatcha-like system that the game has.

The Studies have two variants of Advanced and Basic studies. While the former allows you to get a guaranteed Legendary drop after 20 pools, the latter only promises a Rare after 30 pools.

Keys are needed to roll the gatcha system in Magical Studies. However, Gems can also be used for the process to get more cards if you run out of keys. Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the best ways that will help you get more Gems quickly in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Getting more Gems quickly in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened



Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!



Download now: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is now available worldwide!Explore Hogwarts with your friends, enjoy an all-new immersive story, discover wonders in the Forbidden Forest, battle in multiplayer duels & more!Download now: go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened https://t.co/FqeoNOb45p

As mentioned, Gems are one of the most important resources in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Hence, to get your hands on a significant amount of it quickly, here are a few things that you will be able to do in the MMORPG.

1) Complete Daily tasks and missions

Completing Daily tasks and missions, as well as attending classes, will allow you to progress your Yearbook in Magic Awakened. By completing the Yearbook and reaching certain milestones, the game will help you get your hands on a fair bit of rewards, which include Gems, Cards, Keys, and Gold.

Hence, completing the story and missions is one of the best ways of getting Gems faster in the game.

2) Dueling other players

Investing time in duels is another amazing way of getting Gems faster in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. While the Duel completion might not give you a lot of Gems, the very fact that each match only takes a few minutes to complete helps in participating in a lot of matches at a go. This, in return, helps you accumulate a significant amount of Gems.

3) Connecting the MMO to your WB Games account

Portkey Games usually give out free Gems from time to time, and you will be able to get your hands on 200 Gems by just connecting Harry Potter Magic Awakened to your WB Games account.

You can do it from within the app on your iOS and Android devices by making your way into the manage account settings and connecting them.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened Thank you all so much for all of your amazing #MagicAwakened #ScreenshotSaturday submissions! Check out this screen from, TsukinoKurenai, one of our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Ambassadors and keep sharing your adventures with us here on our social channels. Thank you all so much for all of your amazing #MagicAwakened #ScreenshotSaturday submissions! Check out this screen from, TsukinoKurenai, one of our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Ambassadors and keep sharing your adventures with us here on our social channels. https://t.co/cyal0THVam

4) Using all the Promo codes

Portkey Games will also give out special promo codes from time to time, and by redeeming them, you can get your hands on a lot of free loot like Cards, Gems, and Gold.

Poll : 0 votes