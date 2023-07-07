Harry Potter Magic Awakened Attributes: Categories, importance, how to increase, and more

The events of Harry Potter Magic Awakened take place 10 years after the defeat of Voldemort. In this game, players get the chance to start a magical journey by enrolling at Hogwarts. They can engage in an action-packed experience as they strive to become strong witches or wizards. Characters progress as they navigate their way through a variety of quests and challenges.

Similar to other MMOs, Harry Potter Magic Awakened uses a system of character metrics called Attributes to gauge a player's development and potential. These stats operate as barometers of a character's growth and overall power in the game.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide: Attributes

Players need to increase their stats to progress in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

Attributes are essential for creating a sense of development and growth in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. They act as concrete markers of your character's growth, demonstrating their enhanced competencies, skills, traits, and general strength. You can view them by selecting Info from the Knapsack icon.

Categories

In the game, Attributes are divided into several categories:

Health - Character's base health

Attack - Character's base attack damage

Spell Damage - Character's spell damage when using spell cards

Summon Health - Health of your summons when using summon cards

Summon Damage - Damage of your summons when using summon cards

When you view your stats, you will notice an Exploration Attributes section, which indicates bonus stats for your character during exploration activities. These activities include both Solo and Team Exploration in the Forbidden Forest.

This content offers players the opportunity to embark on a rogue-like Dungeon exploration for great rewards such as Echoes, upgrade materials, and potion ingredients.

It is important to note that PvP battles, such as Duelling Club activities, are not affected by the additional bonuses provided by Exploration Attributes.

How to increase Attributes

You will see three icons in the Exploration Attributes section: Collection, Spellbook, and Wand Skin. These emblems represent different ways to increase your in-game stats. Each one represents a particular percentage that shows your progress with that particular activity.

1) Collecting items

Collecting items is one way of boosting your stats (Image via WB Games)

Your progress in acquiring various goods, relics, or items throughout your exploration is shown by the Collection icon.

The percentage will rise as you locate and obtain additional objects, displaying your success in amassing these rare items. Obtaining wands, clothing, and other collectibles are ways to boost this aspect.

2) Increasing Spellbook level

Acquiring duplicate cards can increase Spellbook level (Image via WB Games)

You can also increase your stats by increasing your Spellbook level. Spellbook levels advance when you obtain new spell cards or improve your current spell cards. You can concentrate on acquiring keys as rewards from various in-game activities, such as finishing Daily Tasks or moving through the Story Mode, to effectively level up your spellbook.

These keys can be used to unlock The Magical Studies books, which are the primary means to obtain new spell cards. You can also employ duplicates of your current spell cards to enhance them, increasing their power and effectiveness.

3) Obtaining wand skins

Obtaining wand skins can also boost your stats. Note that not all wands can improve your stats, so carefully pick which one to acquire. However, most of these wand skins are difficult to acquire, which means this may not be the fastest way to up your stats.

If you are worried about wand skins altering your wand properties, fret not because they only change the appearance.

Overall, improving your Attributes is the main focus for character growth in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You can read this article for tips on how to level up fast in the game.

