How to customize your wand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest in a long line of video games in the Harry Potter universe. It is an RPG that allows you to experience what it's like to be a student in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You start out as a first year and as such, will need to take visit Diagon Alley, the place where all students who attend Hogwarts do their shopping for the upcoming school year.

One of the key moments for a young witch or wizard is to take a trip down to Ollvander's Wand Shop in Diagon Alley to get their first wand. Anyone who has read or seen the movies knows that a wand is important for casting charms, spells, and hexes.

Customizing your wand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Anyone who has consumed any Harry Potter related media before might recall that in the Wizarding World, the wand chooses the wizard and not the other way around. The same happens when you get your wand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Once you enter OIlivander's shop, you will be given a prompt to interact with the wandmaker. Next, a cutscene will play showing you getting your first wand or rather, your wand choosing you. This will be important for taking part in duels. Once the scene plays, simply play through the rest of the Diagon Alley section in Harry Potter Magic Awakened until you finally travel to Hogwarts.

Go through the few mandatory sections until you regain full access to your character and can start exploring the world. One of the first things that will be taught to you in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is to open your knapsack to access the character customization menu, where you can change your character's appearance.

In this same menu, there is an option to make changes to your wand. It will be indicated by a wand icon. Clicking on it reveals the various skins that are available for you to equip to change your wands appearance. If you haven't yet found or purchased any wand skins, you will find that you are unable to make changes to your wand for now.

Where to get Wand Skins in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Unfortunately, there is no option to customize individual parts of your wand, such as the changing the handle, adding little ornaments, or its color. The only way to change your wand's appearance is through changing the wand's skin, which will alter the appearance of the wand entirely.

Wand skins can be purchased from Ollivander's by traveling back to Diagon Alley. You can do this by clicking on the map icon, navigating to the Diagon Alley tab, and clicking on Ollivander's to fast travel there. Speaking to Ollivander will show you the different options for wand skins that you can purchase with in-game currency, such as Gems.

Alternatively, you can also take part in quests and events to earn different wand skins as a reward, which you can then use to alter its appearance.

One of the key features for Harry Potter Magic Awakened is it's unique combat system that makes use of card decks. If you want to learn about cards and deck building, check out this guide.

