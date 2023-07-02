Best ways to level up fast in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has quite a unique progression system for an MMORPG that requires you to level up by upgrading the cards in your spell book. You will need duplicates to level up all of your spells, companions, and creatures in your inventory. So, the process of making your character more powerful in the Wizarding World is quite intuitive.

Magic Awakened has a lot of PvE and PvP content that you grind easily by leveling up your wizard right. With the MMORPG finally being available in the West, many in the community are quite curious about the best ways to quickly level up in the game. Today's Harry Potter Magic Awakened guide will guide you through them.

Leveling up quickly in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Under Harry Potter Magic Awakened's unique leveling system, you can grow more powerful by upgrading cards with duplicates. Here are some of the best ways to get your card upgrades going in the MMO:

1) Complete Yearbook entries

Completing Yearbook entries and opening Flying Car rewards are two of the best ways to get more cards in the game. You will surely get duplicates from time to time and be able to level up some of the base cards hassle-free.

However, do note that the RNG is less favorable for the rarer cards. The higher the rarity, the harder it will be to acquire duplicates.

2) Making the most of Magical Studies

Magical Studies is the gacha-like system in the game. You can use keys to draw in Basic and Advanced Studies, which will net you some cards. Much like with Flying Cars, the rate of high rarity drops is significantly lower. However, you can ensure a Legendary card after 20 pulls of Advanced Studies.

Basic Studies will only net you a Rare card after 30 draws. Hence, make sure to use the keys well, or else you will have to spend Gems once you are out of keys.

3) Complete daily activities

Daily tasks are given out in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, and completing them is one of the best ways to progress through your Yearbook and obtain Gems, Gold, Keys, Cards, and more.

4) Participate in classes

Attending classes will aid Yearbook progression as well. The classes are divided into minigames, so you will be able to take part in fun activities like trivia around the History of Magic, a tower defense game in Creature Care, and more. Make sure to follow your schedule as some classes are disabled when certain others are in session.

5) Complete Story-mode

Your Yearbook in Harry Potter Magic Awakened will display where you are in the storyline, with each year’s record having a story segment. Going through these will get you a lot of Cards, Gold, and Gems. Completing the story is one of the best ways to unlock specific Epic and Legendary cards in the game.

6) Dont spend Gold on cards you don’t use

Getting duplicates will not automatically upgrade your cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. You cannot upgrade cards for free in the MMORPG. The upgradation process costs a fair bit of Gold. The higher the level of the card, the more Gold will be required to upgrade it.

Hence, make sure to not spend Gold on cards that you do not use or are not a core part of your play style. While there are many ways to earn Gold in the game, it’s still a resource that you will frequently run out of if you are not careful.

