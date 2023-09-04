League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for September 2023

League of Legends: Wild Rift's most recent Patch 4.3b has brought new champions to the meta's forefront. With Riot Games constantly updating the game, players may find it difficult to stay up-to-date with what characters have been buffed or nerfed. To help with that, we have created a champion tier list for September 2023, organized by the different roles in the game: Baron/Top, Mid, ADC, Jungle, and Support.

This curated list will help you to identify the top-rated champions for all the roles in the MOBA.

League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for September in the latest patch (4.3b)

The latest patch has brought considerable buffs to champions in the tank role. In Patch 4.3a, champions such as Fiora and Renekton were ranked highly, sitting in the S-tier. This trend persists in Patch 4.3b as well, indicating that the tank meta is still going strong. It is safe to assume that Baron lane tank champions will maintain their dominance throughout September.

Additionally, new boots like Boots of Mana have rejuvenated ability power (AP) champions like Lux in this patch. Vladimir is also expected to enter the meta with this update.

Top Lane

Renekton holds his place in the S-tier for September (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends: Wild Rift, the Baron or Top laner is a crucial leader of the team. They are responsible for facing off alone against the opponent in the Top lane during the early game. As such, Top lane champions are typically tanks, fighters, or assassins.

As the tank meta continues in September, this is the updated tier list of the Baron lane:

S-tier: Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Jayce, Riven, Wukong, Ornn

Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Jayce, Riven, Wukong, Ornn A-tier: Akali, Darius, Garen, Graves, Gwen, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sett, Shen, Sion

Akali, Darius, Garen, Graves, Gwen, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sett, Shen, Sion B-tier: Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Kayle, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Yone, Zed

Dr. Mundo, Kennen, Olaf, Kayle, Pantheon, Lucian, Tryndamere, Yone, Zed C-tier: Akshan, Nasus, Singed, Diana, Teemo, Vayne, Yasuo

Mid Lane

Vladimir is a Mid laner to look out for in September (Image via Riot Games)

The minions in Wild Rift reach the middle lane first, making it a priority position to occupy in the game. Mid laners have a significant role to play throughout the match, as they possess high damage-dealing capabilities. AP champions and assassins are the preferred choice for this part of the League of Legends: Wild Rift arena.

New items for the AP champions have significantly raised the bar in Patch 4.3b. Thus, the mid-lane tier list for September looks like this:

S-tier: Vladimir, Ahri, Swain, Katarina, Lux, Zoe, Irelia, Diana, Akali, Kassadin

Vladimir, Ahri, Swain, Katarina, Lux, Zoe, Irelia, Diana, Akali, Kassadin A-tier: Corki, Karma, Orianna, Twisted Fate, Veigar, Yone, Ziggs, Jayce, Gragas, Lucian, Tone

Corki, Karma, Orianna, Twisted Fate, Veigar, Yone, Ziggs, Jayce, Gragas, Lucian, Tone B-tier: Ekko, Fizz, Galio, Akshan, Singed, Vex, Brand, Nilah, Zeri, Annie, Aurelion Sol

Ekko, Fizz, Galio, Akshan, Singed, Vex, Brand, Nilah, Zeri, Annie, Aurelion Sol C-tier: Nunu & Willump, Tristana, Lulu, Morgana, Sona, Seraphine, Kayle

Duo/Bot Lane - ADC

Jhin is an S-tier Dragon laner in the game (Image via Riot Games)

Attack Damage Carry (ADC) champions are the heart of the team. Most of the damage dealt to the opponents is from the hands of Dragon laners. League of Legends: Wild Rift has several marksmen with high damage potential at different stages of the game. These champions are squishy and need to farm quickly to build relevant items that can change complex situations as the match progresses.

The two latest patches have added new runes and keystones that benefit the ADCs massively. The addition of First Strike in the rune system has improved the potential for true damage and added the ability to earn extra gold in the early game. Taking note of these changes, this is the Bot lane ADC tier list:

S-tier: Jhin, Tristana, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Varus, Caitlyn, Xayah, Lucian, Zeri, Corki

Jhin, Tristana, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Varus, Caitlyn, Xayah, Lucian, Zeri, Corki A-tier: Draven, Samira, Jinx, Miss Fortune, Ziggs

Draven, Samira, Jinx, Miss Fortune, Ziggs B-tier: Twitch, Ashe, Nilah

Twitch, Ashe, Nilah C-tier: Senna, Akshan, Twisted Fate

Jungle

Evelynn is a Jungler to look out for in September (Image via Riot Games)

In League of Legends, Junglers are responsible for killing the monsters that spawn around Summoner's Rift. This provides various benefits to the rest of the team. Additionally, they play a supportive role throughout the map, assisting lanes that require help. Another crucial function of a Jungler is to secure kills by preventing low HP opponents from escaping.

The jungle tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift for September is as follows:

S-tier: Wukong, Aatrox, Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, Diana, Evelynn, Gragas, Yone, Kayn, Zed, Riven, Shyvana

Wukong, Aatrox, Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, Diana, Evelynn, Gragas, Yone, Kayn, Zed, Riven, Shyvana A-tier: Vi, Xin Zhao, Jarvan IV, Olaf, Volibear, Amumu, Gwen, Rammus, Ekko

Vi, Xin Zhao, Jarvan IV, Olaf, Volibear, Amumu, Gwen, Rammus, Ekko B-tier: Rengar, Graves, Pantheon, Fiora, Nautilus, Warwick, Camille, Dr. Mundo

Rengar, Graves, Pantheon, Fiora, Nautilus, Warwick, Camille, Dr. Mundo C-tier: Master Yi, Tryndamere, Morgana, Darius, Jax, Irelia

Duo/Bot Lane - Support

Yuumi is buffed in League of Legends: Wild Rift for September (Image via Riot Games)

Supports are crucial for protecting Attack Damage Carries in League of Legends: Wild Rift. ADCs are targeted most often by opponent Junglers, and support champions play a key role in protecting their damage dealer from the hunters of the Wild Rift. They mostly have healing, stunning, and shielding abilities. Tanks with such abilities are popular supports in the MOBA.

In September, their role is even more important due to the recent tweaks to the runes. The extra damage-dealing potential brought upon by the update can only be neutralized by an exceptional Support champion. Thus, this is how the current meta looks like:

S-tier: Pyke, Karma, Yuumi, Lux, Soraka, Thresh, Alistar, Nautilus, Senna, Leona, Janna, Rakan, Nami

Pyke, Karma, Yuumi, Lux, Soraka, Thresh, Alistar, Nautilus, Senna, Leona, Janna, Rakan, Nami A-tier: Galio, Ornn, Sona, Gragas, Swain

Galio, Ornn, Sona, Gragas, Swain B-tier: Seraphine, Braum, Blitzcrank

Seraphine, Braum, Blitzcrank C-tier: Sett, Morgana, Malphite, Vex

To conclude, Patch 4.3b in September promises action-packed matches across the world in League of Legends: Wild Rift.