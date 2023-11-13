League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list (November 2023)

League of Legends: Wild Rift champions tier list for November 2023 is now available. This power ranking defines a champion’s influence following the latest patches introduced by the developer. With Riot Games constantly implementing updates, players may struggle to stay up-to-date with the latest buffed and nerfed champions. Besides, the MOBA is being released in various regions, and many are looking for the most powerful champions to start their journey.

To that end, we have curated a tier list of champions for November 2023, divided into different roles in the game: Baron/Top, Mid, ADC, Jungle, and Support. This article will help you identify the most overpowered champions for each role in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for November 2023

Top lane

In League of Legends: Wild Rift, the Top or Baron laner is the leader of your team. They clash with their counterparts in the early stages. As for the late game, top laners are responsible for initiating attacks against the enemies.

Top lane champions are mostly tanks, fighters, or assassins, and this is how their meta list looks in November 2023:

S-tier: Fiora, Renekton, Camille, Gragas, Riven, Wukong, Irelia, Garen

Mid lane

Mid-laners play a crucial role throughout the match, possessing high damage-dealing abilities. The mid-lane is the shortest among the three lanes, highlighting the importance of a powerful mid-laner for winning 5v5 games. Ability Power (AP) champions and assassins are much preferred in this facet of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The mid-lane tier list for November 2023 shapes up like this:

S-tier: Vladimir, Ahri, Swain, Katarina, Twisted Fate, Zoe, Ziggs, Diana, Akali, Kassadin

Duo/Bot lane

Attack Damage Carry (ADC) champions are the main damage dealers of the team. They possess high Damage Per Second (DPS) and quick movement capabilities. League of Legends: Wild Rift has a variety of marksmen/ADCs with high DPS for different stages of the match.

However, these champions are squishy and require a commendable farm score to build up items quickly. These items boost their damage power, which is pivotal to overcoming complex situations. November’s meta-tier list of Duo/Bot laners has a lot to offer:

S-tier: Jhin, Tristana, Kai’Sa, Varus, Caitlyn, Xayah, Lucian, Corki

Jungle

Junglers are responsible for slaying the grant monsters in Wild Rift's jungle. These beasts provide various power-ups to the whole team, emphasizing their importance during tense matches. Moreover, they support all the lanes and assist allies in finishing off their enemies. They also excel in obliterating opponents looking to make a quick escape.

The junge tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift for November is as follows:

S-tier: Wukong, Aatrox, Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, Diana, Evelynn, Vi, Yone, Kayn, Zed, Riven, Shyvana

Duo/Bot lane – Support

Supports protect squishy champions like ADC and Mid-laners from the opponent’s damage dealers. They cover ADCs by consuming the damage inflicted by hunters. Tanks, healers, and stun ability champions are popular supports in the MOBA game.

The current meta for the support champions is as follows:

S-tier: Pyke, Karma, Yuumi, Soraka, Thresh, Alistar, Nautilus, Senna, Leona, Janna, Rakan, Nami, Blitzcrank

That concludes our Wild Rift tier list for November.