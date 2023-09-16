Top 5 beginner mistakes to avoid in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is one of the biggest global franchises in the mobile gaming industry. To win matches and rise through the ranks in this renowned game, players must choose suitable champions and use proper tactics during different phases of a match. The right gameplay helps a player avoid mistakes that may harm the cohesion and fluidity of the whole team.

Therefore, we will discuss the five beginner mistakes that hinder the chances of having a higher win rate in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Beginner mistakes to avoid in League of Legends: Wild Rift

1) Auto attacking minions

League of Legends: Wild Rift gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Auto-attacking minions is a mistake that players make in the course of the game. Beginners find it easy to use this feature to farm in the early game and buy items from the shop quickly. However, this hinders your champion from providing an all-rounded effect in the match. As the team only contains five players, they must support one another at different phases of the game. Focusing solely on pushing a single lane constantly minimizes the team’s dominance in key factors such as Baron and Drake slaying, gold collection, and more.

Therefore, it is vital to manually hit the minions once their health bar turns low. This helps you to avoid unnecessary engagement in a single lane and lets you focus on your surroundings.

2) Predictable ward placement

Wards are crucial items that help you to stay away from enemy junglers and see the dark areas of the map. A rookie mistake that even professionals make in the game is placing wards in predictable places. Opponent players usually predict where a ward might be placed. Thus, planting it in predictable areas allows the opponent's jungler to eliminate you with ease.

Plant the wards at unpredictable or unusual places. For example, placing wards in the opponent's jungle near the buff monsters, the Baron, or Drake can coerce the opponents to fall into traps and make mistakes. This will help your whole team to keep track of the enemy movement on the map and ally jungler to support you during crucial stages of the match.

3) Hunting enemies with low health

Players involved in team fights lose a considerable amount of health. Some players rush and run after the enemies with low health to finish them off, but it is not the best possible choice every time. Due to such rushed gameplay, the dominant team loses its hold against the opponent. If you go after an enemy without looking at the map, the opponents will bait and attack you from all sides, minimizing your chances of escape.

Therefore, it is a rookie mistake to get greedy after kills as it compromises the structure of your whole team. You should hunt the enemy if the situation on the map is safe.

4) Not fulfilling the role responsibilities

League of Legends: Wild Rift roles (Image via Riot Games)

A team in League of Legends: Wild Rift consists of five players with five different responsibilities. The top-lane champions hold the top side of the map, the jungler slays the monsters in the map to collect gold and buffs for the whole team, the mid-laner holds the important mid-lane from falling apart, and so on.

Beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift often start trolling and do not adhere to the role responsibilities in the match. This leads to the opponents walking all over your team at crucial stages of the match. Therefore, it is essential to understand your role and be responsible for adhering to it to win matches in the MOBA.

5) Not prioritising smaller objectives

MOBA matches are won when you are attentive to the small details and mechanisms. Gold collection, XP level, monster slaying, and turret pushing affect the game considerably. League of Legends: Wild Rift is not about how many kills you have at your side. Instead, it's about how many objectives you are fulfilling constantly throughout the match. These objectives eventually lead to fulfilling your main goal of securing victory.

Therefore, players must focus on completing the objectives at the different intervals of the match rather than initiating fights in League of Legends: Wild RIft. Completing the objectives would make your champions and team stronger than the opponent.

To conclude, League of Legends: Wild Rift is a game that relies upon small technicalities that must be mastered. Beginner mistakes ruin the chances of winning more matches. Following the above points will improve your gameplay and help you rank up fast in the MOBA.