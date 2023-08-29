Best League of Legends: Wild Rift settings to win more matches

League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is played around the world by millions of players, is currently available on Android, iOS, and iPadOS. It is one of the highest-rated MOBAs in the mobile gaming market. However, its popularity has been dampened by issues like lags and game crashes across various devices.

As a result, players have been looking for the best settings to have the game run smoothly. Certain mobile devices have trouble rendering the game at the highest graphics settings, and this ruins the experience by introducing lags or stutters. The good news is that there are a lot of variables that you can tweak in the Settings menu of League of Legends: Wild Rift to potentially improve the game’s performance on your device.

Therefore, this article will help you decide the best settings for your device to run the game and win matches without any complications.

League of Legends: Wild Rift's best settings to win matches

This article will explore some of the options available in the Settings menu of Riot Games's Wild Rift. The optimal settings will improve the game’s performance on your device and ensure a pleasant gameplay experience. This should hopefully result in you enjoying the game more and ranking up quickly.

General Settings

Leagues of Legends: Wild Rift general settings (Image via Riot Games)

Under the general settings, you have the ability to adjust and customize several options according to your personal preferences. We recommend you select these options to improve your experience.

In-Game Chat: You should turn on your in-game chat to improve your experience. However, we recommend you select the “Team” option, as this will help you avoid toxicity from opponents. Chat Filter: Turn on the chat filter option to block abusive and sensitive messages in the game. This will help you filter out conversations that might make you uncomfortable.

Graphics Settings

League of Legends: Wild Rift graphic settings (Image via Riot Games)

The right graphic settings will help you win tons of matches in Wild Rift. Low-end devices have trouble rendering some of the detailed graphics, and this impacts the device’s performance by introducing stutters or frame skips. Unless you have a high-end or flagship device to play League of Legends: Wild Rift, you'll have to tone down some of these settings to maintain suitable frame rates.

To change the graphics of League of Legends: Wild Rift, choose the “Custom” option. After that, those with flagship devices can set the frame rate (FPS) to 60 FPS. This will help your device run the game smoothly. However, if you have an older device, change the setting to 30 FPS, as old devices do not support the higher framerate.

You can then alter the rest of the graphics settings as follows:

Resolution: Medium (recommended for most low-end devices) Effect Quality: Low Floating Text: Enable Post-Processing: Disable Interface Animations: Enable (*choose Disable if the device processor is old) Character Inking: Disable

Making these adjustments in the MOBA will improve your interface, and the animations should render smoothly. This is especially important when playing ranked matches since you can't afford to have the game crash or freeze during crucial team fights or clutch situations. Additionally, the device’s battery will drain less, and you reduce the chances of any heating problems.

Once you've made these changes, you can go through this tier list of champions to find the best picks to play.