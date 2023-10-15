Is League of Legends: Wild Rift better than Mobile Legends?

Whether League of Legends: Wild Rift or Mobile Legends is better has been a constant matter of debate in the MOBA community. Both are considered the best titles of this genre for mobile devices due to their range of abilities and playable characters.

Certain factors, such as gameplay mechanics, originality, and exclusive content, make Wild Rift a better experience than Mobile Legends. In this article, we'll delve into the factors that show why Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift is superior to Moonton’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the writer's opinions.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has superior gameplay mechanics, exclusive content, and originality than Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Gameplay mechanisms, in-game purchases, and originality affect the user experience significantly in MOBA games, and League of Legends: Wild Rift has implemented the mechanics of its PC version.

Mobile Legends has been criticized many times for its poor matchmaking, unbalanced power of hero abilities, and unreasonable prices of exclusive content. Here is how League of Legends: Wild Rift differs from Mobile Legends:

1) Gameplay

Mobile Legends does not align with the traditional strategic and teamwork-oriented format of a MOBA game as it relies on individual performance, resulting in quick-paced and disruptive gameplay.

Moonton oddly buffs a single damage dealer after a few kills in the early game. Subsequently, the opponents could barely keep up with the gold collection and item-building for the rest of the match, reducing their chances of winning. The rapid level-ups and uneven gold distribution create an unbalanced structure in most bouts of Mobile Legends.

League of Legends has implemented its PC-version structure on mobile platforms, resulting in longer matches that allow both teams to level up and collect gold efficiently. Moreover, grants gained from neutral jungle monsters surpass Mobile Legends. The balanced power-ups in League of Legends: Wild Rift don't overpower the hero in the game's early phases, allowing every player to build up their characters in a formidable environment.

2) Exclusive content

Rare skins in Mobile Legends are expensive, making it strenuous for most players to acquire them. Few skins are more expensive than the Game Pass itself. This factor puts frustrating pressure on the players to purchase in-game items to enhance user experience.

On the other hand, Wild Rift presents more affordable premium features and skins for the players. Small investments can yield valuable items, granting access to exclusive content and increasing player engagement. Check out the best settings to win more win more matches in Wild Rift.

3) Originality of heroes or champions

Riot Games had filed a lawsuit against Moonton, accusing Mobile Legends of stealing the character models from Wild Rift. The controversy regarding similar features has been a point of discussion in the communities, where both agree that Moonton lacks creativity.

Champions like Wukong, Talon, and Master Yi are a few of the oldest heroes in the League of Legends franchise. Interestingly, Mobile Legends features heroes who have similar attributes and abilities to the champions of the former, like Sun, Aamon, and Zilong.

Besides, the storylines and the fictional universe of Mobile Legends resemble League of Legends: Wild Rift closely. Pieces of evidence like these make the franchise superior in creativity and originality.

The above points help us conclude that League of Legends: Wild Rift is a superior MOBA game to Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Check out the best Wild Rift beginner champions to master.