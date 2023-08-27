League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends Bang Bang are considered the most renowned MOBA games on mobile platforms. Both have successfully incorporated the genre's PC features in their corresponding mobile versions. Their popularity is undeniable, which inevitably sparked a heated discussion about which game is superior.

This article will delve into this debate and list five aspects that show why League of Legends: Wild Rift is better than Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has better gameplay, techniques, and skins than Mobile Legends Bang Bang

5) Gameplay of a match

The outcome of a Mobile Legends Bang Bang match is dependent on individual brilliance, which goes against the concept of MOBA. Most matches are carried by a single player because the title unnaturally buffs the hero after a kill streak or two in the early game. Besides, it disrupts opportunities for opponents to fight back as the champion then possesses excessive damage-dealing capabilities.

Apart from that, early-game dominance in Mobile Legends gives a massive advantage to the dominating team as a consequence of leveling up and earning gold enormously. The rapid level-ups and uneven distribution of gold hinder the chances of the other team to give a comeback in the late phases of a match.

Wild Rift's matches, like the PC version, are longer and more detailed than Mobile Legends. Longer matches ensure enough time for the teams to get all the necessary items and fight in the match more strategically.

The detailing and adjustments of a match in League of Legends: Wild Rift surpass Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Neutral monsters are finely detailed with specific grants. It gives balanced benefits to a team without pulling down the opposing lineup.

This reason is number five, as it does not entirely ruin the gaming experience.

4) Playable character techniques, abilities, and tutorials

Many fans believe that League of Legends: Wild Rift inspired Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The latter's maps, lanes, champion abilities, and other elements closely resemble the former.

Most heroes in Mobile Legends have three abilities and a passive ability. Meanwhile, League of Legends: Wild Rift's champions have four abilities and a passive ability. This dramatically allows a player in Riot Games' title to have more options and combos to execute in a match.

Additionally, League of Legends: Wild Rift provides a better beginner-oriented mechanism than Mobile Legends. The basic instructions and tutorials in LoL: Wild Rift are comprehensive and clarified, which Mobile Legends lacks. Due to this reason, it holds the number four slot here.

3) Originality, tier listing, and updates of champions or heroes

Expand Tweet

If you are a member of the MOBA community, you might have heard about the recent legal dispute between the two franchises. Riot Games filed a lawsuit against Moonton, accusing them of stealing the ideas and ability structures of their original champions.

Moreover, fans have found similar characteristics that multiple heroes of Mobile Legends have in common with LoL's champions. For example, Wukong is one of the oldest characters in LoL, but we see a hero called Sun in Mobile Legends with identical attributes. Therefore, there looks to be a lack of originality in the creation process of heroes in MLBB.

The champions tier list in League of Legends: Wild Rift plays an essential role in the structure of the whole game. In this game, it's not uncommon for some C-tier heroes to outshine A-tier heroes. Although Yi-Sun Shin is ranked at A-tier, Helcurt can surpass him easily and is considered a C-tier hero.

Moreover, Riot Games is releasing new champions in every update, more or less, and seems to be taking over the advantage that Mobile Legends holds. As originality in any form of creation is necessary, Moonton's controversial methods make this point come at three.

2) Skins and exclusive purchases

The average price of a skin or the Game Pass in Mobile Legends is expensive. Obtaining certain exclusive and rare skins can be more expensive than purchasing the Game Pass itself. This can present a challenge for players who want to enhance their experience in this game.

In addition, specific options exist to buy an exclusive item, like skin chests in MLBB. However, the title doesn't guarantee an exclusive item with the buy, which makes the experience frustrating for a player.

On the other hand, League of Legends: Wild Rift provides a commendable roadmap and experience. The premium features and skins are much more affordable, and purchases guarantee access to top-tier offerings. Additionally, the skin quality and designs are subtly superior to MLBB as well.

In Wild Rift, exclusive purchases don't feel exploitative. Thus, making this point important to slot at number two.

1) Balance of squad in a match

Ensuring a neutral atmosphere between opponents is important for any online game. Lacking behind in this aspect means subpar performances and experiences for all the players involved.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang was severely criticized for their poor algorithm performance in teaming up with randomly selected players a few years back. The algorithm used for team selection was unbalanced, resulting in a significant power discrepancy in most matches.

Moonton has improved the algorithm, and the game has seen an increase in balance. However, the problem is still at large. This is a significant concern for the MOBA. Therefore, in Mobile Legends, the irregularity of the algorithm minimizes positive engagement among the players on a large scale.

Meanwhile, League of Legends: Wild Rift is better than Mobile Legends in this aspect. Riot Games' algorithm mostly picks up the right random players in the team; thus, the teamwork-oriented mechanisms are affected correctly.

Hence, it becomes the most crucial reason why League of Legends: Wild Rift edges over Mobile Legends.

Wild Rift, a version of League of Legends designed for mobile platforms, has the potential to disrupt the gaming market as a MOBA, which Mobile Legends has failed to do on a large scale.

Based on these factors, we can conclude that League of Legends: Wild Rift is better than Mobile Legends Bang Bang.