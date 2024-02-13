Will Firefly be playable in Honkai Star Rail? Leaks explored

The Honkai Star Rail community has been actively searching for scoops about Firefly, as she has enchanted players with her enigmatic yet charming personality in the latest story quest of patch 2.0. Featured as an NPC in Penacony, she has accompanied Trailblazer in their Dreamscape exploration, unveiling a bit of backstory about the planet and herself.

Considering her frequent screen time and influence in the story, fans are likely to wonder whether she will be a playable unit. While some old leaks have suggested that she will be a featured character in the future, the latest missions indicate otherwise.

So, will she make it over to the playable roster in Honkai Star Rail? Let’s explore her official story and leaks to find out.

Disclaimer: This article contains a few spoilers regarding the story quest. Hence, the reader’s discretion is strongly advised.

Will Firefly become a playable character in Honkai Star Rail?

A snippet of Firefly and Trailblazer from the story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As of writing, Firefly is not a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. She only appears as an NPC during the "The Sound and the Fury" Trailblaze Mission and escorts Trailblazers throughout the Dreamscape before meeting with an impending doom.

While her true identity is still a mystery, HoYoverse has set her up for a tragic narrative in the latest story. Firefly suffers from Entropy Loss Syndrome, an irreversible chronic dissociation that will make her body fade away in the real world.

Despite that, Firefly appears to be optimistic in the dream world, where she is not bound by her illness. She savors all the joyful experiences of Penacony to live her life to the fullest.

A snippet of Firefly from the story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

However, her companionship was short-lived since she was slashed by an entity called Memory Zone Meme Something Unto Death. Following the incident, her manifestation shattered, and that’s the last time we see her in the quest. This does not provide any further clarification about the actual character.

Regardless of whether Firefly is dead or alive, players are hoping to see her debut as an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. She might get featured sometime in 2024 since many old leaks have hinted at her potential kit and gameplay. Players have also highlighted that her character is quite detailed and has a lot of depth to discard as an NPC.

Is Firefly alive in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse has yet to show the effect of the attack on Firefly’s body in the real world, so there is a possibility that her character is still alive in Honkai Star Rail.

Various online leaks have previously claimed that she is the pilot for the Stellaron Hunter Sam. If that’s the case, she will likely be playable as the armored counterpart.

Nevertheless, it is still too early to draw a proper conclusion about Firefly’s current and future state in the game.