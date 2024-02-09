What is the Entropy Loss Syndrome Firefly is suffering from in Honkai Star Rail?

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update introduced several new units and missions to the game. During the Trailblaze Mission, called Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne, players will encounter Firefly, a mysterious character whose identity is initially a secret.

Upon reaching the rooftop during the mission, Firefly talks about her past and reveals some information about herself. She discloses that she is a stowaway, not a Penacony local, and suffers from a disease.

The illness is called Entropy Loss Syndrome, which is an irreversible chronic dissociation of the physical body, resulting in it slowly fading away. The person can run, talk, and jump like normal, but the disease makes them slower in their actions. In time, the world becomes blurry for the victim, and their body ultimately fades away.

Who is Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Firefly is a silver-haired female character introduced in Honkai Star Rail during the Trailblaze Mission Sleepless Night. She is a stowaway and an interstellar refugee whose hometown was destroyed by either the Swarm or Legion. She has come to Penacony to free herself of Entropy Loss Syndrome and live her life to its fullest again.

It is rumored that Firefly is the pilot of Sam, the fourth member of the Stellaron Hunters. However, this is unlikely to be true as the rumor is very old.

How to get past the Bloodhound family member blocking the way to Firefly’s secret stronghold

After talking to Firefly at the end of the cutscene between Aventurine and Sparkle, the character will invite you to her secret stronghold. However, a Bloodhound family member will block the way.

After talking to him for a while, you will need to use the Clockwork Emo Tuning and change his emotion to Angry. This will provoke him to start a fight with you. Defeat him, and you will gain access to the way to Firefly’s secret stronghold.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update launched with the limited-time banners of Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane (DHIL). The second phase will feature the banners of Sparkle, one of the new 5-star characters, and Jing Yuan.

The update is scheduled to last for a week longer than usual, so players will have some extra time to obtain their desired 5-star characters.

