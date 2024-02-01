Honkai Star Rail 2.0 event schedule and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail community will see the release of update 2.0 on February 6, 2024, which will introduce the Penacony region and a variety of playable content. The upcoming events are also something that most players are looking forward to in the next patch, and thankfully, HoYoverse has shared details ahead of time to curb their curiosity.

This article outlines the entire v2.0 event schedule and further presents all the rewards that will be dispatched through them.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events explored

A plethora of new events will be available in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 that will reward quite a bit of Stellar Jade, Credit, and other freebies. Further details about each of them have been listed below.

Dreamchaser Bulletin

Dreamchaser Bulletin event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dreamchaser Bulletin kicks off after the version 2.0 update on February 6, 2024. It is flagship content that will be available throughout the patch before expiring on March 25, 2024, at 3:59 am server time.

During its runtime, players will explore Penacony and complete various missions, mostly consisting of defeating enemies. By doing so, they can obtain the following rewards:

500x Stellar Jades

Fuel

Traveler’s Guide

Lost Crystal

Starfire Essence Trace Material

There will be additional resources, apart from the ones specified above, for completing the event. However, completing the Obsequies Performed Trailblaze Mission is necessary to participate in the Dreamchaser Bulletin.

Hanu’s Prison Break

Hanu’s Prison Break (Image via HoYoverse)

A new character selector is heading to Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s Hanu’s Prison Break. Players will obtain Fateful Crossing during the event to invite one of the following 4-star units:

Sampo

Asta

Yukong

Guinaifen

Besides, the event will have various stages, such as Bubble Pinball, Dream Ticker, and more. Trailblazers can complete them to snag up to 1020x Stellar Jades, 1x Self Modeling Resin, 1x Tracks of Destiny, and more.

Hanu’s Prison Break is scheduled from February 29 to March 25, 2024.

Dreamjolt TV

Dreamjolt TV (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dreamjolt TV is scheduled to be released on February 29, 2024, at 12 am server time, which is when the second phase of patch 2.0 goes live. During the event, five televisions will become available for consecutive days with their signals intercepted.

With that, players will be tasked with defeating the mastermind causing the disturbance. As a reward, HoYoverse will deliver 500x Stellar Jades, Relic Remains, Traveler’s Guide, and other in-game resources to be claimed before Dreamjolt TV expires on March 25, 2024, at 3:59 am server time.

Penacony Food Fest

Penacony Food Fest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Penacony Food Fest will be available from March 6 to March 18, 2024, and it will bring forth a cooking challenge in Honkai Star Rail’s new region. Submit the daily required meal ingredients to obtain 500x Stellar Jades, new consumables like Clockie Pizza, and more.

Planar Fissure

Planar Fissure (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.0 marks the return of the Planar Fissure that drops double ornaments from the Simulated Universe at a default exchange rate. The event will be available for seven days, starting on February 22, 2024.

The number of double rewards will be limited, and the remaining opportunities can be tracked from the in-game event page.

Garden of Plenty

Another double-reward event will be featured in Garden of Plenty, which releases on March 16, 2024. For the next seven days, both Golden and Crimson Calyxes will drop additional resources with a limited daily opportunity.

Gift of Stellarium and Gift of Odyssey Check-in Events

Gift of Stellarium (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new seven-day check-in events will be active throughout the runtime of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. The Gift of Stellarium and the Gift of Odyssey will reward a 10x Star Rail Special Pass. This way, Trailblazers will get a whopping 20 free wishes, which can be used to summon on either the Black Swan or Sparkle banner.

