Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks: Free 4-star character selector changes

A bunch of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks have been making the news recently, as the update will hit the live servers in three weeks. One of them hinted at a new character selector that will roll out a free 4-star during the Penacony Food Fest event. It appears that the individuals specified in the initial leaks have changed, and thanks to MadCroiX on X, the community has a glimpse at the updated roster.

This article will take a close look at all the 4-star units featured in the upcoming character selector.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak hints at 4-star character selector changes

MadCroiX, a credible leak source, has previously hinted at all the 4-star units featured on an upcoming character selector for Honkai Star Rail 2.0. The reward line-up was updated by the user in a recent tweet.

If the leaks are true, players will be able to pick up one of the following characters for free in the next patch:

Guinaifen

Sampo

Asta

Yukong

Arlan was previously included in the list of free 4-star units, but he has now been replaced by Sampo. Many players will be interested in acquiring this updated character, as he has a fairly high usage rate in Pure Fiction and other end-game content compared to Arlan.

Trailblazers can also consider picking up Guinaifen from the 4-star selector, as she is one of the best Fire units in the game. Being a follower of the Nihility Path, she has access to an excellent Damage-over-time (DoT) application, which sets her up to be a coveted pair for Kafka.

That said, HoYoverse has previously deployed a similar reward system to the Aetherium Wars event in version 1.4. The next character selector is expected to be included in the Penacony Food Fest, and it will be unlocked after completing the required objectives of the event.

As of writing, the officials have yet to announce the content for the next update. Hence, players must wait until the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream to learn more about the event and its reward.