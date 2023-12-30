Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream: Date and redeem codes release time

Honkai Star Rail's community is looking forward to the version 2.0 livestream, which is set to reveal more details about the Penacony region and its featured characters. Although HoYoverse has shared previews of this new location, it has yet to officially announce the commemorative special program. However, players can expect the global broadcast to commence roughly 12 days before the 2.0 patch goes live on January 26, 2024.

The developers have historically dispatched three new redeem codes during their special programs, and the one for update 2.0 will be no exception. Trailblazers can activate them to obtain free Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

Read on to learn more about the v2.0 livestream schedule and redeem code release time.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream and redeem code release schedule

Honkai Star Rail 2.0's special program is expected to premiere globally on January 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8), based on the pattern seen with its previous livestreams. Viewers should be able to watch it on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The redeem codes are among the major highlights of this event, and HoYoverse will deliver three of them at every interval during its broadcast. Here are the livestream airtimes across a few major time zones, and fans from different regions can follow them to not miss out on the freebies:

Pacific Standard Time : 3:30 am

: 3:30 am Eastern Time : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am UTC : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am CEST : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time : 10:30 pm

: 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time : 5 pm

: 5 pm Japan Standard Time: 8:30 pm

To avoid any confusion, players can also follow the countdown clock below that actively tracks the time remaining until the version 2.0 livestream:

What to expect from Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream?

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream is a future event, and not much information is available about its content. So far, the leaks have claimed that Black Swan and Sparkle will be the playable characters in version 2.0. Therefore, you can expect to see their official showcase and banner schedule details in the upcoming broadcast.

Black Swan is expected to be in the first phase of 2.0, which leaves Sparkle for the second banner. Besides, HoYoverse will likely announce the Jing Yuan and Luocha rerun in the patch, as many third-party sources have hinted at the same.

Viusals of the Penacony region (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail fans will also witness the grand reveal of the new Penacony region during the livestream. The area has a completely different aesthetic in comparison with other locations in this game. The hosts will offer a brief tour of this region and show fans interesting things in it.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.