Honkai Star Rail 1.6 redeem codes

Honkai Star Rail frequently releases redeem codes that offer a quick and easy way to obtain free Stellar Jade. Usually, these codes are stealthily released post-update after being sourced by eagle-eyed users, who share it with the rest of the playerbase. In addition to Stellar Jade, they also offer other in-game items, such as Credits and EXP materials.

Readers can find a list of redeem codes below. All codes mentioned are active and can be freely redeemed - provided you have not used them before.

All active redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

50 Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the active redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.6:

NB9TKRMK5R23 (New!)

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

5S9BND25CRBK

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT

100 Stellar Jade

4x Traveler’s Guide

5x Bottled Soda

50,000 Credits

9TRB7C2LDQBP

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

US9SND24U8FB

3x Dry Emergency Light

4BQSPDKLVQFF

3x Camo Paint

JT8BPUJMURUP

3x Sweet Dreams Soda

KB9A7VJ5VQW7

1000 Credits

ST9T6DKLVRGX

1000 Credits

YTRB6VKMVRZB

1000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT is the oldest code in this list, offering a whopping 100 Stellar Jade, among other in-game materials. Meanwhile, NB9TKRMK5R23 is the newest code in the list, offering a generous 50 Stellar Jade.

Readers should keep in mind that these codes are time-limited. As such, they are recommended to quickly redeem the contents of these codes before they expire.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

There are two methods to redeem the codes mentioned above: in-game or via an external website. The external website method comes in handy if you do not have immediate access to the game.

In-game method

Redeeming codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in-game:

Launch Honkai Star Rail, and log in to the game.

Bring up the Pause/Phone menu.

Click on the “...” icon underneath your username. Select the “Redemption Code” option from the drop-down menu.

Type or paste in the requisite code, and hit the “Confirm” button to complete the process.

External website method

Redeeming codes using an external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes via an external website:

Make your way to this particular URL.

Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Select the correct server and double-check your username.

Paste the code in the box and hit the “Redeem” button to complete the process.

Using either method will deposit the contents of the codes to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be used.

