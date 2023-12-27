Honkai Star Rail 1.6 redeem codes

Honkai Star Rail frequently releases redeem codes that offer a quick and easy way to obtain free Stellar Jade. Usually, these codes are stealthily released post-update after being sourced by eagle-eyed users, who share it with the rest of the playerbase. In addition to Stellar Jade, they also offer other in-game items, such as Credits and EXP materials.
Readers can find a list of redeem codes below. All codes mentioned are active and can be freely redeemed - provided you have not used them before.
All active redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.6
Here are the active redemption codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.6:
NB9TKRMK5R23 (New!)
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
5S9BND25CRBK
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
STARRAILGIFT
- 100 Stellar Jade
- 4x Traveler’s Guide
- 5x Bottled Soda
- 50,000 Credits
9TRB7C2LDQBP
- 50 Stellar Jade
- 10,000 Credits
US9SND24U8FB
- 3x Dry Emergency Light
4BQSPDKLVQFF
- 3x Camo Paint
JT8BPUJMURUP
- 3x Sweet Dreams Soda
KB9A7VJ5VQW7
- 1000 Credits
ST9T6DKLVRGX
- 1000 Credits
YTRB6VKMVRZB
- 1000 Credits
STARRAILGIFT is the oldest code in this list, offering a whopping 100 Stellar Jade, among other in-game materials. Meanwhile, NB9TKRMK5R23 is the newest code in the list, offering a generous 50 Stellar Jade.
Readers should keep in mind that these codes are time-limited. As such, they are recommended to quickly redeem the contents of these codes before they expire.
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
There are two methods to redeem the codes mentioned above: in-game or via an external website. The external website method comes in handy if you do not have immediate access to the game.
In-game method
Follow the steps below to redeem codes in-game:
- Launch Honkai Star Rail, and log in to the game.
- Bring up the Pause/Phone menu.
- Click on the “...” icon underneath your username. Select the “Redemption Code” option from the drop-down menu.
- Type or paste in the requisite code, and hit the “Confirm” button to complete the process.
External website method
Follow the steps below to redeem codes via an external website:
- Make your way to this particular URL.
- Log in using your HoYoverse account.
- Select the correct server and double-check your username.
- Paste the code in the box and hit the “Redeem” button to complete the process.
Using either method will deposit the contents of the codes to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be used.
