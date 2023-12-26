Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at a 4-star character selector

Honkai Star Rail is set to release the region of Penacony sometime before February 2024, during the version 2.0 update. The patch will bring new events, each offering a set of unique rewards (other than the usual Stellar Jades). As detailed in the leaked “Penacony Food Fest” event, players are eligible to receive a 4-star selector after a certain amount of progress.

You can find more about the 4-star selector and its choices in the rest of the article below.

Another 4-star character selector box may be heading to Honkai Star Rail 2.0

A total of four characters will be available to choose from in the selector (Image via Reddit)

As detailed in the screenshot above, readers will be able to redeem a 4-star character during Honkai Star Rail 2.0. A selector is likely a part of the Penacony Food Fest event, being obtainable after receiving “A special letter from their friends”. The steps to obtain the selector are still unclear at the time of writing this article. Additional details are expected to be made available during the next livestream for version 2.0.

The 4-star selector contains the following characters:

Arlan

Asta

Yukong

Guinaifen

You should consider choosing either Yukong or Guinaifen from the selector, owing to the two being newer units that have better endgame viability. Alternatively, collecting duplicates of an existing character (such as Yukong) may also be desirable, should you wish to augment Eidolons further. A duplicate character will generate 20 Undying Starlight instead, provided that said character has all its Eidolons maxed out (E6).

The information comes courtesy of the individual known as MadCroiX. Keep in mind that the data above is not official and, as such, is subject to change upon release.

Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, as a free-to-play game for PC and mobile. Despite borrowing the Honkai name, Star Rail possesses no direct connection to previous entries in the franchise, opting to use familiar faces in a brand-new universe.

Check out our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section on Sportskeeda for more updates.