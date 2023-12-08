Honkai Star Rail hands out free Stellar Jade after winning TGA 2023 Best Mobile Game award

Honkai Star Rail has rapidly grown in popularity ever since its initial April 26, 2023 release. The title was named the Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023, in a well-deserved victory. As a thank-you present, developer HoYoverse has prepared a gift of free Stellar Jade for all eligible players. The gift will be sent on December 9, 2023, and players are free to use them as they wish.

Read on to learn more about the announcement and how to claim the gift.

The Honkai Star Rail All-Stars Celebration will hand out 1600 free Stellar Jade to Trailblazers

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, HoYoverse is handing out 1600 Stellar Jade for free to all eligible players on December 9, 2023 (00:00, server time). The reward will be handed out as a gesture of goodwill thanks to Honkai Star Rail's Best Mobile Game win at The Game Awards 2023.

The 1600 Stellar Jade can be claimed via the in-game mailbox, after which it will be available for immediate consumption. This 10-pull equivalent of Stellar Jade will prove to be very useful in the version 1.6 banners featuring Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio.

The mail can be claimed until the end of version 1.5, after which its contents will expire. As such, players are requested to collect the gift as soon as possible. Keep in mind that a minimum Trailblaze Level of 4 is required to be eligible for the reward.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. The title features simplified turn-based gameplay, borrowing characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games but placing them in a unique setting of its own.

The title is available for the PC and mobile (Android and iOS) devices worldwide. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4, making the game accessible to a wider audience.

For more news, guides, and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.